(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Taiwan-based Union
Insurance Company's (Union) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating to 'A-' from
'BBB+' and its National IFS Rating to 'AA(twn)' from 'AA-(twn)'.
The Outlook has
been revised to Stable from Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating upgrade reflects improved sustainability in Union's
underwriting
performance following efforts over several years to restructure
products, as
well as consistently strong capitalisation and maintenance of a
liquid balance
sheet.
Union's focus on expanding business segments with favourable
loss ratios (such
as in commercial motor) has resulted in a rise in the share of
commercial motor
to 51% of 2014 direct-written premiums, compared with 37% in
2010. The change in
product mix led to an improvement in Union's combined ratio to
96.5% in 2014
(excluding the one-off claim reserve adjustment of TWD298m in
compulsory motor)
and 93% in 2013 from 107.1% in 2012. The significant one-off
reserve adjustment
dragged down its bottom-line ROE to 3.3% in 2014 from 9.6% in
2013. The ratings
are based on Fitch's expectation that Union's earnings in 2015
will normalise at
close to the level reported in 2013.
Union's statutory risk-based capital ratio was sound at above
300% at end-2014,
compared with the regulatory minimum of 200%. Its capital
position provides a
strong buffer against adverse reserve developments, particularly
in view of its
low underwriting leverage - with net written premiums/adjusted
equity (including
shareholders' fund and claims equalisation reserve) at around 1x
from 2010-2014.
Investments remain prudent and liquid, with cash and cash
equivalents accounting
for 63% of invested assets at end-2014, comfortably supporting
its insurance
claims. Credit quality in Union's fixed-income portfolio
remained sound as it
invested mainly in government bonds. Equity exposures remained
manageable,
representing a moderate 12% of adjusted equity as of end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium future, constrained
by Union's
modest market position and business scale. Deterioration in
underwriting
performance with combined ratio persistently above 103% or
substantial
underwriting or investment losses resulting in a fall in Union's
statutory
capital ratio to below 300%, on a sustained basis, are key
triggers for a rating
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Joyce Huang, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, and
'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
