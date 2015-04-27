(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taiwan-based Union Insurance Company's (Union) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and its National IFS Rating to 'AA(twn)' from 'AA-(twn)'. The Outlook has been revised to Stable from Positive. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating upgrade reflects improved sustainability in Union's underwriting performance following efforts over several years to restructure products, as well as consistently strong capitalisation and maintenance of a liquid balance sheet. Union's focus on expanding business segments with favourable loss ratios (such as in commercial motor) has resulted in a rise in the share of commercial motor to 51% of 2014 direct-written premiums, compared with 37% in 2010. The change in product mix led to an improvement in Union's combined ratio to 96.5% in 2014 (excluding the one-off claim reserve adjustment of TWD298m in compulsory motor) and 93% in 2013 from 107.1% in 2012. The significant one-off reserve adjustment dragged down its bottom-line ROE to 3.3% in 2014 from 9.6% in 2013. The ratings are based on Fitch's expectation that Union's earnings in 2015 will normalise at close to the level reported in 2013. Union's statutory risk-based capital ratio was sound at above 300% at end-2014, compared with the regulatory minimum of 200%. Its capital position provides a strong buffer against adverse reserve developments, particularly in view of its low underwriting leverage - with net written premiums/adjusted equity (including shareholders' fund and claims equalisation reserve) at around 1x from 2010-2014. Investments remain prudent and liquid, with cash and cash equivalents accounting for 63% of invested assets at end-2014, comfortably supporting its insurance claims. Credit quality in Union's fixed-income portfolio remained sound as it invested mainly in government bonds. Equity exposures remained manageable, representing a moderate 12% of adjusted equity as of end-2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium future, constrained by Union's modest market position and business scale. Deterioration in underwriting performance with combined ratio persistently above 103% or substantial underwriting or investment losses resulting in a fall in Union's statutory capital ratio to below 300%, on a sustained basis, are key triggers for a rating downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Joyce Huang, CFA Director +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.