Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Auto Manufacturers
Dashboard 1H15
here
PARIS, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest EMEA
Automotive
dashboard that manufacturers' guidance for 2015 is cautious.
Earnings and cash
generation were solid in 2014 but Fitch believes that sales have
weakened in
some markets and investment will remain high.
The dashboard highlights current sector themes such as the
further sales decline
in Russia and Latin America, FX developments and the sales
recovery in Europe.
Fitch does not expect any specific effect from these issues on
the sector's
rating outlook which remains moderately positive. In particular,
European
carmakers have gained headroom in their ratings following robust
2014 earnings
and cash generation and stronger capital structures.
A complete review of these topics including a review of the
dashboard is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
The Automotive Dashboard is published semi-annually at
www.fitchratings.com.
