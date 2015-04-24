(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 24 (Fitch) State Street Corporation's (STT) first
quarter 2015
earnings of $377 million were down relative to the sequential
quarter due in
part to litigation accrual of $150 million due to issues
surrounding foreign
exchange (FX) practices. These earnings equated to a 7.9% return
on average
common equity, which according to Fitch Ratings, is below
long-term
expectations.
Relative to the year-ago quarter earnings increased by 6% due in
large part to
higher revenue generated from FX trading amid higher FX
volatility during the
quarter. Additionally the company's securities finance revenue
improved relative
to the year-ago quarter, which helped offset the continued
decline in net
interest revenue.
As such, STT's fully tax equivalent net interest margin (NIM)
declined to 1.06%
in 1Q15 down from 1.09% in the sequential quarter and 1.30% in
the year-ago
quarter. Fitch would expect the NIM to continue to grind down --
at least until
short-term interest rates eventually rise.
Expenses modestly increased relative to both the sequential and
year-ago
quarters. Nevertheless Fitch continues to believe STT's focus on
efficiency and
keeping expense growth lower than revenue growth generally
remains intact.
While STT's revenues may be slightly volatile depending on the
performance of
market based revenue (FX trading and securities finance
revenue), the growth in
expenses appears to be relatively inline with revenue growth in
servicing fees
and management fees. Should market based remain strong, Fitch
would expect STT
to begin to deliver some strong operating leverage on a go
forward basis. This
should help boost the company's return on average common equity
(ROE) to its
long-term averages and closer to Fitch estimate of STT's cost of
equity
assumption of approximately 12%.
STT's balance sheet modestly expanded in 1Q15 as the company
continues to
accumulate deposits. This growth in deposits has generally been
placed with
other banks or at the Federal Reserve. This quarter, however,
STT modestly
increased its repurchase agreement portfolio to handle some of
its excess
liquidity.
While Fitch believes this deposit growth helps to keep STT's
balance sheet very
liquid, it also has an adverse impact on the company's Enhanced
Supplementary
Leverage Ratio (SLR), which on a fully phased-in basis is
effective in January
2018. Due in part to the deposit growth, the fully phased-in SLR
at the
operating company remained constant at 4.8%, currently below the
6% requirement
in 2018, and the SLR at the holding company declined to 4.9%,
slightly below the
5.0% requirement in 2018.
Fitch believes STT will continue to pursue avenues to move some
client deposits
away from STT or its balance sheet in order to help the company
reach compliance
with the SLR.
In Fitch's view STT's capital position remains good,
particularly given Fitch's
view of the comparatively low-risk nature of the balance sheet.
As of 1Q15,
STT's fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio under the
advanced approaches was 11.5%, unchanged from the prior quarter,
and under the
standardized approach was 9.9%, up one basis point from the
prior quarter. Fitch
notes that the standardized approach will likely remain STT's
binding constraint
ratio.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc
79 W Madison St.
Chicago, 60602
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.