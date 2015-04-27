(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 27 (Fitch) As Brazil's government-sponsored
Banco Nacional de
Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES) likely scales back
its role in
infrastructure financing, the federal government expects more
active
participation of private lenders in addressing the
infrastructure financing
needs of the country, a goal that Fitch Ratings says will not be
easy to
achieve. Key to Brazilian banks' participation will be obtaining
adequate
long-dated funding that matches the long tenors of
infrastructure loans.
Another necessary outcome of BNDES's diminished role will be the
development of
capital market instruments linked to project infrastructure that
are attractive
to local investors looking for steady returns and low risk. This
will be one of
the key items on the government's agenda in an effort to ensure
a smooth
transition. If successful, this could provide an important boost
to Brazilian
banks' capital markets fee income.
Announcements by both the Brazilian government and BNDES's
president point
toward a desired reduction in the development bank's role as the
main source of
financing for investments and infrastructure projects in the
country, opening
opportunities for private sector lenders, in our view.
The driver of BNDES's reduced role in infrastructure lending
will be declining
government subsidies that make part of Brazil's fiscal
tightening agenda.
Brazil's Treasury's loans to BNDES at below-market rates have
been partially
responsible for the increase in general government debt over
recent years. The
government's tightening measures include the reduction of
transfers to BNDES and
increasing the interest rates on these loans, which are indexed
to TJLP (taxa de
juros de longo prazo, a rate set by the National Monetary
Council). The bulk of
BNDES's loans are also linked to TJLP.
The government has stated that the Treasury will not provide
additional loans to
BNDES in 2015. Fitch believes that BNDES's disbursements and
loan growth will
fall in tandem with the decline in funding from the Treasury,
which made up 61%
of its total funding at the end of 2014. In 2014, the bank
received BRL60
billion of funding from the Treasury compared to BRL41 billion
in 2013. Its
loans grew 15% in both 2014 and 2013, while its loan
disbursements remained
roughly unchanged at BRL188 billion in 2014.
The large differential between market rates and TJLP has
resulted in favorable
borrowing conditions for infrastructure borrowers, but has also
created a high
subsidy burden for the government. TJLP was recently increased
to 6%, from 5.5%
in first-quarter 2015 and 5% in 2014, but remains well below
Brazil's Selic, the
benchmark interest rate, which was raised to 12.75% in March
2015. Further
increases in TJLP are possible. However, any potential increase
is likely to be
limited since debt service is added on to the principal for any
rate above 6.0%,
which could lead borrowers to face difficulties in debt
servicing. An
alternative for BNDES would be to reduce the share of its TJLP
linked loans.
BNDES held an approximately 22% market share of total sector
loans in 2014.
However, its share in total project finance loans is estimated
to be much
higher. As private lenders participate more actively in
addressing Brazil's
long-term financing needs, infrastructure borrowing costs would
be expected to
increase over the short term. As such, operational cash flow
generation for the
project would need to be higher (i.e. higher tariffs) to
maintain the same
ability to pay debt service. This effectively transfers the
project's cost to
those who directly benefit from the infrastructure rather than
through the
general tax base.
BNDES's financial profile and asset quality remained broadly
stable in 2014.
However, Fitch expects an increase in impaired loans and credit
costs in 2015.
These will stem from the bank's exposure to the oil and gas and
construction
sectors, which are currently undergoing duress as a result of
the fallout from
the investigations surrounding Petrobras.
The main alternative being developed by Brazil's government to
compensate the
government funding cut is developing fixed-income instruments
that will wean
large companies off state-subsidized loans. Such instruments can
provide
incentives for the borrowers to sell bonds in the local capital
markets. Also,
alternatives are being studied to create fixed income
instruments that are both
attractive to foreign investors and linked to infrastructure
projects. Fitch
remains skeptical of further foreign fixed income investor
interest for
longer-tenor projects in the local currency given high hedging
costs, but
expects that private sector banks would likely play some role in
the development
of these alternatives.
Contacts:
Esin Celasun
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+55 21 4503 2626
Praca XV de Novembro, 20, Sala 401-B
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Eduardo Ribas
Director
Latin American Financial Institutions
+ 55 11 4504 2213
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+ 1 212 908-0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
