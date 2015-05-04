(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 04 (Fitch) Volatility in currencies, commodities and equities drove a 48% quarter-over-quarter increase in capital markets revenue for the five largest U.S. banks, according to Fitch Ratings. Advisory revenues also remained strong, a precedent Fitch believes will continue for the next several quarters. Mortgage and credit products were relatively weak in 1Q'15, leaving firms with larger macro platforms, like Goldman Sachs, with stronger results. 'J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs benefitted significantly from the volatility, allowing them to retain their solid leads in market share, while Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup remain nearly 7% behind,' says Justin Fuller, Senior Director. The first quarter is typically the strongest for banks' fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) revenue. By comparison, FICC activities accounted for 52% of total revenue in 1Q'14, with the slight drop this year owing to gains in financial advisory and equity markets. Overall advisory revenues increased 22% from the prior quarter and 45% from a year ago as the M&A environment remained strong. With backlogs still robust, Fitch expects advisory will continue to a bright spot through end-2015. The full report, 'U.S. Banking Capital Markets Update: 1Q'15,' can be found at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-269-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison, St. Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banking Capital Markets Update: 1Q15 (Volatility in Macro Products Boosts Results, Advisory Remains Strong) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.