(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banestes S.A. -
Banco do Estado do Espirito Santo's and Banco de Brasilia S.A.'s
(BRB) Long-term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as
well as their
Long-term National Ratings. The Rating Outlook for the IDRs was
revised to
Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at
the end of this
press release.
Key Rating Drivers - IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating
The rating actions reflect Fitch's expectation of the weaker
financial strength
of Banestes and BRB's controlling states - Espirito Santo (EES)
and the
Government of the Federal District (GDF) - over the next
12-24month period. This
expectation follows the recent rating Outlook revision to the
Federal Republic
of Brazil (see 'Fitch Revises Brazil's Rating Outlook to
Negative and Affirms
IDRs at 'BBB'', dated April 9, 2015, at www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchratings.com.br). In Fitch's opinion, the probability of
such
controlling shareholders providing support to these banks, if
necessary, is
moderate, which results in a Support Rating of '3'. The
Viability Ratings of
these banks are not affected by this rating action.
Banestes and BRB's IDRs and National Ratings reflect the support
from their
controlling shareholders. In Fitch's opinion, Banestes and BRB
are strategically
important for EES and GDF. Both are tax-collecting agents for
their States,
carry out transfers to municipalities, and are responsible for
the cash
management of the state. In addition, they have strong
operations in state
public entities to which they provide services and grant credit
to suppliers and
public servants, via special payroll deductible loans.
EES controls 92% of Banestes' capital. The bank's activities are
concentrated in
EES, where it holds around 30% of the deposits and 17% of loan
operations, with
a network of 133 agencies, in all 78 municipalities.
GDF holds 96.8% of BRB's voting shares. The bank's
representativeness in the
Government of the Federal District (GDF) has been gradually
increasing. BRB acts
as a retail commercial bank. Its activities are concentrated in
the Federal
District (DF), and it operates with a network of 122 agencies,
which cover all
DF administrative regions.
Rating Sensitivities - IDRs, National Ratings and Support Rating
Fitch carries out internal analysis on the State of Espirito
Santo and the FD,
and the ratings on Banestes and BRB, respectively, are strongly
influenced by
this analysis. Therefore, its ratings would be impacted by any
change in these
states' financial strength and/or in its willingness to provide
support to these
subsidiaries.
The rating actions were the following:
Banestes
-- Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency IDRs affirmed at 'BB';
Outlook revised
to Negative from Stable;
-- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
-- Long-Term National Rating affirmed at 'A+(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
-- Short-Term National Rating affirmed at 'F1(bra)';
-- Support Rating affirmed at '3';
-- Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb-'.
BRB
-- Long-Term Local and Foreign Currency IDRs affirmed at
'BB+(bra)'; Outlook
Revised to Negative from Stable;
-- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'
-- Long-Term National Rating affirmed at 'AA-(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
-- Short-Term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
-- Support Rating affirmed at '3';
-- Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb-'.
Criteria Applied and Related Research:
--Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (March
20, 2015).
--National Rating Criteria (October 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
