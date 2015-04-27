(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB'
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc.
(F&G Life
Holdings) and the 'BBB' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings
assigned to F&G
Life Holdings' insurance subsidiaries, Fidelity & Guaranty Life
Insurance Co.
and Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. of New York
(collectively referred to
as F&G Life). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of
ratings is
provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings for F&G Life reflect the company's relatively
narrow product
focus and liability profile, strong balance sheet profile, and
improved
operating performance. The ratings also considers the high
leverage of the
company's parent, HRG Group, Inc. (HRG), competitive challenges
in the company's
target markets, and macroeconomic challenges associated with low
interest rates.
F&G Life's strategic focus is centered on the sale of fixed
indexed annuities
(FIAs) primarily through independent marketing organizations.
While Fitch
believes that F&G Life maintains a strong competitive position
in this market,
this concentration exposes the company to potentially
unfavorable regulatory or
market developments that may negatively impact the demand for
FIA products.
F&G Life's strong balance sheet profile reflects the company's
strong statutory
capitalization and good asset quality. The company's below
investment grade
bonds (BIGs) to surplus ratio is above industry averages at
79.6% of total
adjusted capital (TAC). However, Fitch views the overall
investment quality to
be comparable to peers and notes that the company's investment
portfolio tends
to overweight public bonds and underweight mortgages loans and
alternatives.
Impairment losses continue to remain low at $3.6 million in 2014
compared to
$6.3 million in 2013.
Year-end 2014 risk based capital (RBC) of 388% and financial
leverage of 19% are
both in line with rating expectations. The company's RBC was
423% as of year-end
2013 and was negatively impacted at year-end 2014 due to new
business strain
from increased annuity sales as planned by the company. Fitch
notes an increase
of 12% in total adjusted capital in 2014.
F&G Life's operating performance has improved following the
company's ability to
increase sales of FIA and fixed annuities and maintain low
expenses. Operating
performance has also benefited from management actions to
reposition its
investment portfolio. The company's profitability measures are
currently within
range of peers.
Fitch's view of F&G Life's credit profile is negatively impacted
by its status
as a majority owned subsidiary of HRG (IDR 'B'). Fitch has
applied non-standard
notching (three notches compared to standard two notches)
between the 'BBB' IFS
ratings of the insurance subsidiaries and the 'BB' IDR of F&G
Life Holdings
based on the ratings and financial profile of F&G Life Holdings'
highly
leveraged parent, HRG, and its own limited financial flexibility
and liquidity.
In light of HRG's announcement on April 6 that it was exploring
strategic
alternatives for F&G Life that may include a sale of all or part
of its 80.6%
ownership interest, Fitch may change its view on whether wider
notching
continues to apply to the holding company long-term IDR
depending on the outcome
of HRG's review.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade of the
ratings for F&G Life
Holdings include:
--Further divestiture of HRG's ownership in FGL.
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade of all F&G
Life entities
include:
--Successful execution of the company's growth strategy under
new management;
--F&G Life's consolidated RBC above 400%;
--Financial leverage below 25%;
--Operating GAAP ROE above 10%.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Deterioration in HRG's credit profile;
--F&G Life's consolidated RBC falls below 300% with operating
leverage above
20x;
--Consolidated financial leverage for F&G Life exceeds 35%;
--Maximum statutory dividend coverage of F&G Life consolidated
interest falls
below 3x;
--An unexpected spike in credit related impairments.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co.
Fidelity & Guaranty Life Insurance Co. of New York
--IFS rating at 'BBB'.
Fidelity & Guaranty Life Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB';
--Senior unsecured note due April 2021 at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nelson Ma, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0273
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
