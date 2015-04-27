(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Marsh &
McLennan Companies,
Inc.'s (MMC) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured debt
ratings to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed MMC's
short-term ratings at
'F2'. A full list of MMC's ratings follows at the end of this
release. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings upgrade reflects MMC's continued trend of improved
operating
performance and stronger credit metrics that has persisted for
several years.
The company has met all of Fitch's prior upgrade rating triggers
and has
exceeded expectations on an absolute basis and relative to
peers.
MMC's consolidated EBIT operating margin, debt-to-EBITDA ratio,
and EBITDA-to
interest coverage ratios have each been consistently strong
relative to its
ratings. Given MMC's prospects for solid earnings growth in
2015, Fitch expects
these key credit metrics to remain well within guidelines for
MMC's current
rating category.
The company has successfully demonstrated consistent and
material key credit
metric improvement over the past several years. MMC's 2014
EBITDA-to-interest
coverage continued to be excellent at roughly 16x, and financial
leverage as
measured by debt-to-EBITDA remained moderate at 1.3x.
MMC has sustained improved performance levels due in part to a
largely stable
commercial pricing environment, an improving global
macroeconomic environment,
and reduced expenses. In 2014, MMC's consolidated EBIT operating
margin was
solid at 17.2%. Both the company's Risk & Insurance Services
(RIS) and
Consulting segments reported organic revenue growth and year
over year margin
expansion during the period.
The ratings also reflect MMC's strong balance sheet and
financial flexibility.
The company reported $2 billion of cash and equivalents at
year-end 2014 versus
$2.3 billion in 2013, and also maintains a $1.2 billion
multicurrency unsecured
revolving credit facility that expires in 2019. There were no
borrowings from
this facility as of Dec. 31, 2014. Fitch expects free cash flow
to continue
increasing over time due in part to expense reductions and
projected earnings
growth. Favorably, pension plans are nearly fully funded,
restructuring expenses
have recently been immaterial, and share repurchases are
considered to be
discretionary in order to preserve liquidity.
Looking forward, MMC's operating results could benefit from
underlying insured
exposure growth derived from a modestly growing global economy.
Exposure growth
benefits are partially offset by weakening primary insurance
market pricing and
significant rate softening in many reinsurance lines. These
trends should have a
modest net favorable impact on top-line growth in MMC's RIS and
Consulting
segments.
The rating rationale also considers MMC's top-tier competitive
position as one
of the world's largest diversified services firms, with major
operations in
insurance brokerage and consulting.
Partially offsetting these favorable factors is the fact that,
similar to other
insurance brokers that Fitch rates, MMC faces contingent risks,
including
reputational risk and as an occasional target of litigation and
regulatory
actions that can have a financial impact.
The affirmation of Fitch's 'F2' short-term ratings is based on
MMC's 'A-'
long-term IDR and continues to reflect MMC's strong liquidity
position and
supporting contingency programs, and proven access to the
capital markets. MMC
does not currently have any commercial paper outstanding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade if observed
over a sustained
period of time include:
--Debt-to-EBITDA exceeding 2.0x; and
--EBITDA-to-interest expense coverage deteriorating to levels
below 10.0x; or
--If MMC incurred material charges arising from litigation or
regulatory rulings
that could affect long-term performance;
--If MMC were to report a material goodwill impairment that
casts doubt on its
ability to generate future earnings and cash flows.
Longer term key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade if
observed over a
sustained period of time include:
--Consolidated EBIT operating margins of 20% or better; and
--Debt-to-EBITDA approaching 1.0x; and
--EBITDA-to-interest expense in excess of 18.0x.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--$250 million 2.30% senior debt due 2017 to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--$250 million 2.55% senior debt due 2018 to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--$300 million 2.35% senior debt due 2019 to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--$500 million 2.35% senior debt due 2020 to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--$500 million 4.80% senior notes due 2021 to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--$250 million 4.05% senior debt due 2023 to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--$600 million 3.50% senior notes due 2024 to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--$500 million 3.50% senior debt due 2025 to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--$300 million 5.875% senior debt due 2033 to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Martha Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Committee Chairperson
Donald Thorpe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Insurance Broker Industry Sector Credit Factors' (May
2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (May 2014);
--'U.S. Insurance Brokers Dashboard' (March 2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Insurance Broker Industry Sector Credit Factors
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
U.S. Insurance Brokers Dashboard
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
