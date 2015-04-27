(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Japan's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A'
from 'A+'. The
issue ratings on Japan's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds are
also downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term
IDRs are Stable.
The Country Ceiling is downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' and the
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR is downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of Japan's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers:-
- Fitch's downgrade reflects the fact that the Japanese
government did not
include sufficient structural fiscal measures in its budget for
the fiscal year
April 2015-March 2016 (FY15) to replace a deferred consumption
tax increase. The
agency had placed Japan's IDRs on Rating Watch Negative on 9
December 2014
following the government's decision to delay the scheduled
consumption tax
increase that was the centrepiece of its medium-term fiscal
consolidation
effort. At that time, Fitch said the ratings would be downgraded
in the absence
of broadly equivalent fiscal measures to replace the deferred
consumption tax
increase in the FY15 budget.
- The FY15 budget cut corporate tax rates, although the base was
broadened,
making the measure's impact broadly neutral overall. However,
the government has
said it wants to cut corporate tax rates again in FY16. The
government also
introduced a supplementary budget for FY14 in January 2015 that
essentially
spent an unexpected increase in revenue. These developments
increase Fitch's
uncertainty over the degree of political commitment to fiscal
consolidation. The
government is set to unveil a new fiscal strategy in the summer
of 2015. The
details of the strategy will be important, but the strength of
the government's
commitment to implement it will be even more important and will
only become
clearer over time.
- The government may still achieve its interim fiscal target of
a 3.3% of GDP
primary budget deficit (excluding earthquake reconstruction
spending) in FY15.
Corporate tax receipts are rising strongly, despite the rate
cut, driven by
buoyant corporate profits. High dividend payments are also
boosting personal
income tax receipts. The government expects these items,
together with the
lagged effect of the 2014 consumption tax hike, to generate
about 0.6% of GDP in
additional revenue in FY15. However, corporate profits are being
boosted partly
by the 8% trade-weighted depreciation of the Japanese yen in the
twelve months
to end-March 2015. This is unlikely to be sustainable. Pressure
on the budget
could rise in FY16 if corporate profits fell back.
- Japan's main sovereign credit and rating weakness is the high
and rising level
of government debt. Fitch projects the gross general government
(GG) debt to GDP
ratio to rise to 244% of GDP by end-2015, by far the highest
ratio of any rated
sovereign. The Japanese sovereign also has a large stock of
assets. The GG held
financial assets worth 113% of GDP at end-2014, including
foreign reserves worth
about 27% of GDP. However, the agency focuses on gross
indebtedness in assessing
sovereign solvency, as described in our sovereign rating
criteria. Japan's net
GG financial liabilities are still the highest in the OECD (143%
of GDP at
end-2014). The rise in Japan's net GG financial liability ratio
(62pp) over the
period 2007-2014 was the second-highest in the OECD behind
Ireland (83pp),
suggesting the net position is also deteriorating relatively
rapidly.
- Japan's gross GG debt to GDP ratio is projected to stabilise
around 250% of
GDP in 2020 under Fitch's baseline fiscal projection. However,
Fitch's analysis
indicates that the debt dynamics are highly vulnerable to
variations in
parameters such as economic growth, the budget deficit, or
yields. This
vulnerability is a negative factor for the ratings.
- The Japanese sovereign's exceptionally strong financing
flexibility supports
the ratings, despite weaknesses and vulnerabilities elsewhere in
the public
finances. The ten-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield has
averaged 0.34%
year-to-date (as of 23 April 2015), down from 0.55% in 2014. The
average
maturity of the JGB stock has gradually lengthened to 7 years
and 10 months by
December 2014, from 5 years and 1 month in March 2005.
- Sovereign funding flexibility rests mainly on the massive
stock of savings of
the Japanese private sector and the strong "home bias" with
which these savings
are invested. The Japanese domestic non-financial sector had
689% of GDP in
assets at end-2014, up from 564% at end-2008. The Japanese
household sector ran
a financial surplus of 4.2% of GDP in 2014, above the five-year
average of 3.8%.
About half of the JGB stock is held in the broader public
sector, which reduces
the possibility of a self-fulfilling loss of confidence in the
JGB market.
- High private-sector savings also support the external
finances, which are a
credit strength. The sovereign had USD1.26trn in foreign
reserves at end-2014,
underpinning a net sovereign foreign-currency creditor position
worth 29% of GDP
at end-2014, stronger than the 'A' or 'AA' medians. Fitch
projects the Japanese
economy as a whole to hold a net creditor position in debt-like
assets worth
about 76% of GDP by end-2015. The overall international
investment position
recorded net assets worth about 66% of GDP by end-September 2014
(latest
available), up from 33% at end-2005.
- Sovereign financing flexibility is currently being supported
by the Bank of
Japan's (BoJ's) quantitative and qualitative easing policies.
The BoJ's holdings
of government securities rose to 27.3% of the stock at end-March
2015, from
12.1% at end-2012 (according to BoJ data). The role of the BoJ
as supplier of a
global reserve currency endows Japan with exceptional policy
flexibility and
supports the sovereign's funding position. These factors are
strengths in the
credit profile. However, the BoJ will face a challenge in
eventually unwinding
the expansion of its balance sheet without triggering a sharp
rise in
financial-market volatility.
- Japan's macroeconomic performance is a rating weakness. Fitch
cut its forecast
for 2015 growth to 1.3% in March 2015 from 1.5% in December
2014, driven by the
weaker-than-expected recovery in domestic demand following the
April 2014
consumption tax hike. The five-year-average growth rate
(2011-2015) of 0.8% is
well below the medians for the 'A' range (3.1%) or for the
Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development group of richer countries
(1.6%).
Inflation excluding the effects of the April 2014 consumption
tax hike was
around zero in February. Prospects for success in permanently
lifting the
economy's real and nominal GDP growth rates remain in doubt, two
years after the
launch of "Abenomics". Progress on growth-enhancing structural
reform remains
limited.
- Japan's ratings are supported by strong credit fundamentals
including a
high-income, wealthy economy; high governance standards; strong
core public
institutions; and deeply-entrenched social and political
stability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently broadly balanced.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action are:
- Evidence that the authorities' commitment to fiscal
consolidation was
weakening, such as failure to articulate a clear and credible
strategy for
stabilising public debt ratios, or slippage relative to targets
- Weaker macroeconomic performance than Fitch expects for a
sustained period,
intensifying the challenge in stabilising the public finances
- A sharp and sustained rise in real interest rates demanded by
investors to
hold government debt
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action, are:
- Stabilisation of public debt ratios; growing confidence that
public
indebtedness could achieve a sustainable downwards path that was
reasonably
robust to cyclical economic volatility
- Sustained and broad-based economic recovery, including
acceleration in nominal
GDP growth
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the confidence of the Japanese public in the
country's basic
economic and financial stability is maintained, such that the
Japanese
sovereign's exceptional funding flexibility remains intact
Fitch further assumes that there is no significant escalation of
global or
regional geopolitical risks, for example Japan's maritime
territorial disputes
with China, to a level that could disrupt economic activity
