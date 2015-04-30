(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has
affirmed
Indonesia-based PT Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel) National
Long-Term
Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Dominant Market Leader: Telkomsel's rating reflects its dominant
market position
in the Indonesian mobile telecommunication market. Telkomsel
posted revenue of
IDR66trn in 2014 - higher than the combined revenue of the
second- and
third-largest Indonesian operators, PT Indosat Tbk (BBB/Stable)
and PT XL Axiata
Tbk (XL, BBB/Stable), which had less than IDR25trn each.
Telkomsel had more than
140 million subscribers as at end-2014, more than Indosat's 63
million and XL's
59 million combined.
Data-Driven Growth: Fitch expects Telkomsel's revenue to
increase by high single
digits in 2015-2017 (2014: 10%), driven by the expansion in data
revenue. Data
revenue rose by 34.2% during 2014, outpacing the 7.8% increase
for traditional
voice service and 3.5% rise for SMS service. We believe that
EBITDA margin could
narrow gradually as data replaces more profitable voice and text
services.
Solid Liquidity and Financial Profile: Telkomsel's financial
profile will
remain robust given its solid cash flow generation. Fitch
expects the company to
continue generating positive free cash flow of around IDR1trn
despite potential
erosion in EBITDA margin due to higher data contribution,
significant capex of
around 20% of the revenue, and a dividend pay-out of 80% of net
income. We
believe that the solid profile will help Telkomsel expand its
network coverage
and protect its leadership position.
Minimal Impact from Rupiah Depreciation: Fitch believes further
depreciation in
the Indonesian rupiah will not materially impact the company's
profile because
it has large rating headroom, with the ratio of net debt to
EBITDA likely to
remain below 1.0x in 2015-2017 (2014: Net cash position).
Telkomsel has 75% of
its debt denominated in U.S. dollars and approximately 60% of
its capex in US
dollars.
Industry Consolidation: We believe that further industry
consolidation might
happen in 2015 as intense data competition will force smaller
and unprofitable
telcos to consider exiting the market. Industry consolidation
will be positive
as it will reduce the overcapacity in the market and bring more
stability to the
data tariff. During 2014, PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (CCC(idn))
emerged as the
sole code division multiple access (CDMA) operator as PT Bakrie
Telecom sold its
spectrum asset to Smartfren. Operators such as PT Telekomunikasi
Indonesia Tbk
(BBB-/Stable) and Indosat have also shut down their CDMA
operations.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Single digit revenue growth in 2015-2017
- Gradual narrowing of EBITDA margin as less -profitable data
services replace
voice and text services
- Capex/revenue of 20% as per management's guidance
- Dividend pay-out ratio of 80%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
No positive rating action is possible as the company is already
at the highest
level on the National Rating scale.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A significant increase in shareholder return or a major debt
funded
acquisition could lead to a negative rating action. However,
this is unlikely in
the short to medium term given the large ratings headroom.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 29026412
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014
and "National
Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available
atwww.fitchratings.com
