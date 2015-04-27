(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), Doha Bank (DB),
Qatar Islamic
Bank (QIB), Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al khaliji) Q.S.C. (AKB),
Qatar
International Islamic Bank (QIIB) and Ahli Bank QSC (ABQ) at
'A+'. Fitch has
also affirmed Qatar National Bank's (QNB) Long-term IDR at
'AA-'. The Outlooks
on all the Long-term IDRs are Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SRs, SRFs AND SENIOR DEBT
Qatari banks' IDRs, Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating
Floors (SRFs)
reflect Fitch's expectation of support from the Qatari
authorities for domestic
banks in case of need. Fitch's expectation of support from the
authorities
reflects Qatar's strong ability to provide support to its banks,
as indicated by
its rating, combined with Fitch's belief that there would be a
strong
willingness to do so. The latter is based on a history of
sovereign support
including recent years' measures to boost capital as well as
asset purchases.
The government has demonstrated strong commitment to its banks
and key
public-sector companies and we expect this to continue despite
the effects of
lower oil prices. The government owns stakes in Qatari banks
following capital
injections into the banking system between 2009 and 1Q11.
Additional supportive
actions taken by the Qatari authorities included direct asset
purchases (both
loans and equities) in 2009. The sovereign's capacity to support
the banking
system is sustained by its sovereign wealth funds and on-going
revenues, mostly
from its hydrocarbon production.
Fitch does not believe that franchise and/or level of government
ownership
should necessarily lead to a difference in banks' SRFs in the
case of Qatar.
Fitch expects that there is an extremely high probability that
all rated Qatari
banks that require support would receive it, irrespective of
franchise and
ownership, and therefore equalises all banks' SRFs and IDRs at
'A+', except for
the flagship bank, QNB.
Fitch makes a distinction between QNB's SRF and that of the
other banks in Qatar
as a result of its status as the flagship bank in the sector,
its role in the
Qatari banking sector and close business links with the state.
The Stable Outlooks reflect the Outlook on the Qatari sovereign.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SRs, SRFs AND SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, SRs and SRFs are potentially sensitive to a change in
Fitch's
assumptions around the Qatari authorities' propensity or ability
to provide
timely support to the banking sector. At present Fitch considers
the likelihood
of any change to be small.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
All Qatari banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) benefit from a stable
and supportive
operating environment, with the government's significant capital
investment
program driving rapid GDP growth and lending opportunities for
domestic banks.
High levels of investment and a rapidly expanding population (up
by 9.5% year on
year in March 2015) are driving strong economic growth. Real GDP
growth was 6.2%
in 2014, with the non-hydrocarbon sector rising by 11%, the
quickest rate since
2009. Construction was the fastest growth sector, expanding by
18%, with finance
and trade also growing by over 12%. Project momentum will remain
strong, keeping
non-hydrocarbon growth close to double digits, though limited
capacity in the
local private sector dampens the impact on the economy. The
accompanying
increase in the workforce will add to GDP growth.
QNB's VR reflects its dominant franchise in Qatar, close links
to the Qatari
government, strong funding profile with sound liquidity and
solid capital
position. Profitability is stronger than that of most peers.
Risk appetite is
fairly conservative (despite rapid growth and expansion into
some riskier
markets). High loan and deposit concentrations, which would
otherwise constrain
the rating, are mitigated by QNB's largest borrowers and
depositors being
primarily lower risk Qatari government related entities.
CBQ's VR reflects its strong and established franchise in Qatar
as the largest
private sector bank, solid profitability and still sound asset
quality, despite
CBQ's rising exposure to Turkey and rapid growth there, which
increases the
bank's risk profile. However, growth in Turkey has so far been
handled well and
the Turkish subsidiary is showing improvement in most metrics.
The VR also takes
into account capitalisation that is adequate, but on the low
side compared with
most domestic peers, although we understand CBQ intends to raise
capital in
2015. The VR also reflects high concentration of both loans and
deposits,
although lending is more diversified than that of many peers.
DB's VR reflects its established franchise in Qatar, solid
profitability despite
some weakening as a result of margin pressure, its relatively
diversified
funding franchise and its capitalisation which is adequate but
on the low side
when compared with peers. However, Fitch understands DB intends
to raise capital
in 1H15. The VR also factors in asset quality that is stable but
with an
impaired loan ratio slightly higher than most peers, and an
expansion strategy
which, while well managed so far, could lead to increased risks.
The VR takes
into account concentration on both sides of the balance sheet,
although
concentration levels are lower than those of peers.
QIB's VR reflects the bank's established franchise in Qatar, its
sound and
improved asset quality, and its solid funding franchise that is
more diversified
than that of most peers. The VR also takes into account the
bank's sound
liquidity and adequate profitability, but also concentration of
both loans and
deposits, although deposits are less concentrated than those of
peers and
include a strong retail component.
AKB's VR reflects its conservative risk management and sound
asset quality
mitigating its still relatively small franchise and
undiversified business
model, with concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet.
The VR also
factors in the bank's sound - though weakening - capitalisation
in light of its
rapid asset growth, sound liquidity and its demonstrated ability
to grow its
lending business according to management's plan. The bank's
profitability
remains weaker than most domestic peers.
QIIB's VR reflects its high sector- and single-name financing
concentrations,
which increases the risk of fluctuation in asset quality, and
its relatively
small franchise. The VR also factors in the bank's sound funding
profile, with a
more diversified funding base than some peers, its sound
capitalisation despite
some weakening, and its sound liquidity.
ABQ's VR reflects the bank's strong profit generating capacity
with
profitability ratios comparing well with peers, its satisfactory
liquidity and
sound asset quality. The VR takes into account ABQ's
conservative risk appetite
but also its small franchise and high concentrations on both
sides of the
balance sheet. Capital ratios are solid and compare well with
peers, but Fitch
considers a high level of capital to be necessary in view of the
above-average
loan book concentration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
A significant move into higher risk markets increasing QNB's
risk profile and
negatively affecting its capital position could exert downward
pressure on the
bank's VR. Given the bank's high VR, upside potential is
unlikely.
CBQ's VR is sensitive to the increased risks from its Turkish
subsidiary,
especially the bank's plans for rapid expansion in Turkey. Fitch
expects CBQ to
manage its expansion in Turkey well, with continued improvement
in the Turkish
subsidiary's performance and asset quality. However, a negative
impact from the
bank's Turkish operations, if it does occur, could put pressure
on the VR. CBQ's
VR is also sensitive to weakening capitalisation, or worsening
of asset quality
in its domestic market.
DB's VR is sensitive to any significant weakening of
capitalisation and/or asset
quality, including from expansion outside of Qatar.
Upside potential for QIB's VR could arise if the bank continues
to strengthen
its franchise while maintaining its conservative risk appetite
and sound asset
quality and capitalisation. The VR would come under pressure
following any
significant weakening of capitalisation and/or asset quality.
AKB's VR is sensitive to a significant deterioration in asset
quality sufficient
to affect the bank's capital. Upside potential would require the
bank to
continue building its franchise and develop and diversify its
earnings, while
maintaining sound capitalisation and asset quality.
Upside to QIIB's VR could arise if the bank was able to reduce
borrower
concentrations, which are the main constraint to the VR. A
material weakening of
asset quality severely affecting profitability and capital -
which Fitch
considers unlikely - would put downward pressure on the VR.
Upside to ABQ's VR could arise if the bank was able to reduce
lending
concentrations and continue to strengthen its franchise. A
material weakening of
asset quality severely affecting profitability and capital would
put downward
pressure on the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: SPVs
The ratings of the debt issued by the SPVs, listed below, are in
line with the
parents' Long-Term and/or Short-Term IDRs and are sensitive to
any change in the
parents' IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Qatar National Bank
Long Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'
QNB Finance Ltd
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Senior Unsecured Notes (guaranteed by QNB) affirmed at 'AA-'
Commercial Bank of Qatar
Long Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Qatar Islamic Bank
Long Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
QIB Sukuk Funding Ltd
Senior unsecured trust certificates Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'A+'
QIB Sukuk Ltd
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured trust certificates Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'A+'
Doha Bank
Long Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Doha Finance Limited
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'/ 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes (guaranteed by Doha Bank): affirmed at
'A+'
Qatar International Islamic Bank
Long Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating affirmed at 'A+'
QIIB Sukuk Funding Limited
Senior unsecured trust certificates Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'A+'
Al Khalij Commercial Bank (al khaliji) Q.S.C.
Long Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
AKCB Finance Limited
EMTN Programme Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'/ 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes (guaranteed by Al Khalij Commercial Bank
(al khaliji)
Q.S.C.): affirmed at 'A+'
Ahli Bank Q.S.C
Long Term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Laila Sadek
Director
+44 20 3530 1308
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst (CBQ, QIB, AKB, QIIB)
Zeinab Abdalla
Analyst
+971 4 424 1210
Secondary Analyst (QNB, Doha, ABQ)
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
