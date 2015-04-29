(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MADRID/FRANKFURT, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Fondo de
Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria's (FROB) bonds at Long-term
local currency
'BBB+'.
FROB currently has two bonds outstanding: a EUR520m maturing in
April 2017 and a
EUR2,505m maturing in July 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB+' rating reflects the explicit, irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee
provided by the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Stable). The issue is
also supported by
the General Secretary of the Treasury and Financial Policy's
acknowledgment that
the bond is covered under the state's guarantee programme, as
required under the
Ministerial Order.
FROB is an institution set up in 2009 under public law to manage
the
restructuring and resolution processes of credit institutions in
Spain. The FROB
is now regulated by Law 9/2012 of 14 November 2012.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bonds are guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain. Any changes in
the ratings of
the guarantor will automatically be reflected in the rating of
the bonds.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 3238410
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Fernando Mayorga
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8407
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02879087203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 16
June 2014,
'Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States'
dated 26 February
2015 and 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14 August 2012
are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.