AUSTIN, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'B+'
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc.
(HMH) and its
subsidiaries. Fitch has also affirmed HMH's senior secured term
loan at
'BB+/RR1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The affirmation
reflects HMH's
announced acquisition of Scholastic Corp.'s Educational
Technology and Services
(EdTech) business for $575 million in cash, HMH's upsized term
loan, and an
increase in share repurchase authorization. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HMH announced that they had entered into an agreement to
purchase the assets of
the EdTech business for $575 million in cash, subject to regular
working capital
adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in the second
quarter, and
there is a $28.8 million termination fee payable to the seller
under certain
circumstances. Fitch believes the acquisition fits within HMH's
operational and
capital allocation strategies. The EdTech business focuses on
intervention
technologies, with READ 180 as its strongest offering.
Fitch's rating has consistently incorporated its belief that
HMH's prior capital
structure was not permanent, and that the company would increase
leverage to
fund an acquisition or capital returns.
HMH will fund a portion of the acquisition with proceeds from a
new $500 million
6 year senior secured term loan. Fitch expects to rate the new
term loan at the
same rating as the current term loan. On April 23, HMH entered
into an amendment
to its revolver, allowing for aggregate indebtedness up to $500
million under
the term loan (approximately $259 million in incremental debt
from fiscal year
end (FYE) 2014).. Concurrently, HMH announced that its board had
approved an
incremental $100 million share repurchase, bringing the total
authorization to
$200 million.
HMH expects $10 million-$20 million in annual cost synergies
(starting in 2016),
$10 million-$20 million in transaction costs in 2015, and $200
million in tax
savings over 10-15 years. During the LTM period ended Feb. 28,
2015, the EdTech
business generated $232 million in revenues and $23.9 million of
operating
income. Fitch believes HMH can leverage EdTech's products across
its larger
salesforce to generate growth.
Strength in HMH's billings for FY2014, up 16%, drove a $229
million increase in
deferred revenue, resulting in free cash flow (FCF) of $308
million for the
year. Pro forma for the incremental debt and purchase price,
Fitch calculates
cash of approximately $138 million, providing for sufficient
liquidity to fund
the share repurchases over the next two years, within the
context of the current
rating.
HMH continues to be a leader in the K-12 educational material
and services
sector. Fitch believes investments made into digital products
and services will
position HMH to take a meaningful share of the rebound in the
K-12 educational
market. Fitch expects HMH will be able to, at a minimum,
maintain its market
share. Fitch's base case model assumes flat-to-up net revenue
growth driven by
new adoptions, and offset by increases in deferred revenue as
digital sales
become a larger proportion of the sales mix.
HMH continues to have financial flexibility to invest into
digital content and
new business initiatives. These investments into international
markets and
adjacent K-12 educational material markets may provide diversity
away from
highly cyclical state and local budgets.
Leverage and Liquidity
Fitch calculates pro forma post-plate unadjusted gross leverage
of 2.9x (up from
1.7x at FYE 2014) and pro forma post-plate adjusted gross
leverage of 3.2x (Pro
forma liquidity is supported by approximately $140 million in
cash and cash
equivalents and $220 million in borrowing availability under the
$250 million
asset-backed revolver, due 2017. HMH also had $287 million in
short-term
investments as of FYE 2014.
Fitch calculates FCF of $308 million for 2014. Fitch expects HMH
to continue to
deploy cash (organically and through acquisitions) towards share
repurchase,
digital investments and adjacent K-12 educational material
markets.
The Recovery Rating analysis reflects a restructuring scenario
(going-concern)
and an adjusted, distressed enterprise valuation of $1.4 billion
using a 6x
multiple. Given the strong recovery prospects, the $500 million
senior secured
term loan and the $250 million asset-backed credit facility are
notched up to
'BB+/RR1'.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Flat to slightly up GAAP revenues,
--Potential leveraging transactions to fund acquisitions or
capital returns,
--Continued increase is the mix of digital sales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative Rating Actions: Revenue declines in the mid- to
high-single digits
and/or consistent negative FCF generation (which would be
contrary to Fitch's
expectations), and/or a leveraging return of capital to
shareholders that
increased leverage over the 4.0x-4.5x range (with some tolerance
above that
range for a leveraging strategic acquisition with a credible
plan to delever)
could result in rating pressures.
Positive Rating Actions: Long-term, meaningful diversification
into
international markets and into new business initiatives could
lead to positive
rating actions. Also, positive rating actions may be considered
if a clear
financial policy that is commensurate with a higher rating is
communicated,
which could include leverage below 3.5x and strategy around
shareholder policy
in terms of dividends and share buybacks.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
HMH
--IDR at 'B+';
--Senior secured term loan at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior secured asset backed revolver at 'BB+/RR1'.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company
--IDR at 'B+'.
HMH Publishers LLC
--IDR at 'B+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
