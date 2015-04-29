(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA/MILAN, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Administrador De Infraestructuras Ferroviarias's (ADIF)
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its
Short-term foreign
and local currency IDRs at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDRs is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ADIF's ratings are equalised with those of Spain's IDR
(BBB+/Stable/F2). This
reflects the entity's public sector status and strong
operational and strategic
ties with the government, resulting in a high likelihood of
extraordinary
government support if needed. ADIF is therefore classified as a
credit-linked
entity under Fitch's Public Sector Entity criteria.
ADIF was created in 2004 as a public entity corporation,
reporting directly to
the Ministry of Public Works with the main mission to maintain
Spain's rail
network. In late 2013, the high speed rail network and
associated capital
expenditure was transferred to a new entity, ADIF Alta Velocidad
(ADIF AV;
BBB+/F2/Stable), leaving the non-high speed rail network, which
is owned by
ADIF.
ADIF reports directly to the Ministry of Public Works. The state
appoints
members of the board of Directors and its Chairman. (Members of
board of
directors are appointed by the Minister of Public Works and the
chairman is
appointed by the Council of Ministers on the proposal of the
Minister of Public
Works). While ADIF does not have an explicit guarantee, it
cannot go bankrupt
and if dissolved its assets and liabilities would revert to the
state.
ADIF's budget, including debt, is approved at the same time as
the central
government's budget. In addition, all new long term debt require
prior
authorisation from the treasury. The largest revenue item is
public subsidies
from the state to cover ADIF's public mission role. In 2014,
ADIF received
EUR585m as operating subsidies while fees generated from the
operators by the
use of the rail network reached EUR102m in 2014. It also
receives fees from ADIF
AV as a large part of the maintenance on the high speed network
is performed by
ADIF. The total network being overseen by ADIF is about 12,000
kilometres.
Following an operating expenditure of EUR1.7bn in 2014, ADIF
reported a modest
operating loss of EUR28.2m, compared with a loss of EUR86.3m in
2013. The
management aims to balance the operations in the medium term.
Following the segregation of the company into two, close to 95%
of ADIFS's total
debt of EUR12.05bn was transferred to ADIF AV. As a result
ADIF's debt burden as
well as interest expenses are now low and stood at EUR565.6m at
end-2014. In
line with a moderate capital expenditure programme, Fitch does
not expect ADIF
to take on additional debt in the near future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ADIF's ratings are credit-linked to those of the Spain's.
Therefore any rating
action on the sovereign would be mirrored in ADIF.
A downgrade could also follow if there is a change in the status
of ADIF or a
material change to its strategic importance or to Fitch's
re-assessment of state
support though sharp reductions in government subsidies.
