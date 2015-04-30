(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank
Ltd.'s (DBS)
USD10m 30-year zero coupon callable notes due April 2045 a
Long-Term Rating of
'AA- '. The notes were issued under the bank's USD5bn structured
note programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as DBS's 'AA-' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct,
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its
other unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in DBS's IDR,
which is driven by
its Viability Rating of 'aa-'.
While the tenor of the notes is 30 years, the bank has the
option to redeem the
notes on every anniversary of the issue date. The optional
redemption dates can,
however, be postponed to a date such that they fall on a
business day.
For more details on DBS's ratings and credit profile, see "Fitch
Affirms DBS,
DBSH, OCBC and UOB at 'AA-', Outlook Stable" dated 27 August
2014 and its rating
report dated 7 October 2014, which are available at
www.fitchratings.com
DBS's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ker Liang Oh
Analyst
+65 6796 7220
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Banks Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015; are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
"DBS Bank Ltd.", dated 7 October 2014
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
DBS Bank Ltd.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
