(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
withdrawn the
ratings on PT Metropolis Propertindo Utama (MPU). Prior to the
withdrawal, MPU's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating was at 'B' with Stable Outlook,
and MPU's senior
unsecured rating was at 'B' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
Fitch is withdrawing the ratings as MPU has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide
ratings or
analytical coverage for MPU.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6811
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
