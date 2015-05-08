(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 07 (Fitch) Property exposure is the
biggest threat to
the viability of China's banks because of the banking system's
reliance on real
estate collateral and the strong linkages between property and
other parts of
the economy, Fitch Ratings says in a new special report.
The agency estimates that for Fitch-rated banks, loans secured
by property -
residential mortgages and corporate loans backed by property -
have increased
400% since end-2008, compared with 260% for loans overall. Loans
secured by
property now make up 40% of total loans in these banks.
Residential mortgages
have more than tripled since end-2008, and corporate loans
secured with property
have increased almost five-fold in the same period. The use of
property
collateral is predominant not just among loans to property
developers and local
government financing vehicles, but also increasingly common
among corporate and
micro-and-small-enterprise borrowers.
Collateral is supposed to reduce bank risk; but the rise of
property collateral
in corporate loans may actually increase the chance of bank
failure. This is
because the widespread use of such collateral has lowered the
perceived risks of
lending, fuelling China's credit build-up and spreading
real-estate risk to
other sectors of the economy.
Banks generally place high confidence in their property
collateral to provide
reliable and timely protection in the event of default, and
consider that low
loan-to-value (LTV) ratios provide an adequate buffer against a
property-market
decline. Fitch believes, however, that a low LTV ratio may not
necessarily
shelter banks from large losses. Recent history of financial
crises show that
appraisal of property collateral can be highly misleading as the
value of
property fluctuates substantially, and corrections often happen
abruptly. The
value of such collateral in China could also be seriously
compromised by hurdles
to enforcement.
Fitch views a protracted downturn in property markets as a low
probability, but
high impact, scenario that could result in a credit crunch and
force a chaotic
deleveraging process for corporate borrowers. A steep fall in
property prices
would diminish the value of collateral, weaken banks' lending
capacity and
increase borrowers' default probabilities.
A protracted downturn in property markets could therefore
threaten the solvency
of Chinese banks, given their modest loss-absorption capacity.
The full report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link in
this media release.
