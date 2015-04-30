(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: US Rate Risks to Large Emerging
Markets Have
Shifted Since the Taper Tantrum
here
HONG KONG/LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Several large emerging
markets remain
vulnerable to US monetary tightening two years after the "Taper
Tantrum", but
shifts in macroeconomic backdrops and policy trends have helped
relative
vulnerabilities diverge, Fitch Ratings says.
Brazil, India, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey stood out in
2013 as at risk
from capital flight resulting in currency volatility and
widening credit spreads
as the US Federal Reserve started to consider tapering of asset
purchases.
India's vulnerability has declined. A changing policy
environment has had a
positive impact on its macroeconomic risk profile. It also still
benefits from
stronger external balances relative to many of its ratings
peers, and, as a
large net commodity importer, from the sharp fall in materials
and oil prices
since mid-2014.
Indonesia's policy track record has also strengthened, resulting
in an improved
external profile. But it remains vulnerable to external shocks,
in part because
of the negative terms-of-trade shock it has faced as a
commodities exporter. The
extent of its vulnerability will depend largely on the monetary
policy stance
and Bank Indonesia's willingness to allow the exchange rate to
cushion shocks.
In contrast, Brazil and South Africa's macroeconomic profiles
have weakened over
the past two years. Brazil's external buffers are strong, but it
has been slower
to embark on macroeconomic adjustment. The current account
deficit widened to
3.9% in 2014. Tighter international financing conditions and
currency volatility
could result in reduced access to external borrowing.
South Africa has had persistent high twin budget and current
account deficits
alongside low growth, which has led to growing public and
external debt ratios
and a sustained high external funding requirement. Reliance on
portfolio inflows
exposes the external accounts to changes in investor sentiment.
Turkey's capacity for external rebalancing is demonstrated by
various measures,
including its falling current account deficit. The country has
ridden out
previous episodes of volatility with no "sudden stop" of capital
inflows, but
its reliance on external financing remains large. Our full
report, "US Rate
Risks to Large Emerging Markets Have Shifted Since the Taper
Tantrum", is
available to subscribers at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the link above.
Contact:
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2973 6293
Ed Parker
Managing Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1176
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+1 212 908 0324
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.