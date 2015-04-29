(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LDN/COLOMBO/MUMBAI/SINGAPOR, April 29 (Fitch) The credit
profiles of Europe's
two largest supermarket operators - Carrefour and Tesco - are
likely to continue
diverging for at least the next 12 months, based on the
different competitive
and operating conditions in their core markets, Fitch Ratings
says.
In our view what is happening to Tesco today in the UK is
comparable with
Carrefour three years ago in terms of operating underperformance
and issues
around its format strategy in France, while facing tough
competition from hard
discounters.
Carrefour's core French operations have now recorded two years
of positive
like-for-like sales (excluding petrol and calendar effects) and
EBIT growth. The
retailer responded to competition in its home market by cutting
prices in 2012
which, helped by targeted promotions, improved product mix and
store
refurbishments is driving footfall and keeping hard discounters
at bay. Various
purchase partnerships agreed between the major food retailers in
2014 also
improved their purchasing power against major brand
manufacturers, allowing them
to protect profitability despite a competitive market.
Competition is fierce in the UK, exacerbated by the rising
market share of hard
discounters and changing consumer shopping habits favouring
online and
convenience store formats. Tesco has seen positive like-for-like
sales growth
recently in both the online and convenience segments, where it
holds leading
market positions. However, it is also the market leader in large
format stores,
where excess capacity is weighing heavily on performance.
Further measures to
differentiate its range and services from discounters and to
improve its brand
perception are likely to be critical to defending its market
position.
Tesco leases around 60% of its stores and lease agreements in
the UK are
typically long-term with no break clauses, especially in the
large formats.
Moreover rents in the UK are also often linked to the retail
price index. A high
lease bill will weigh on UK profits unless we see a significant
uptick in sales
growth.
Tesco has started to address the issue of excess space and an
unfavourable cost
base associated with lease obligations. It closed 43 stores,
stopped new
developments and unwound three joint ventures with British Land
in March to
regain sole ownership of 21 supermarkets and insulate more of
the business from
indexed rent reviews. However, this is only a small first step
and we believe
renegotiating and rebasing rents on a broader scale will take
time. UK
supermarkets are also looking at more innovative ways to reduce
excess space,
such as catalogue retailer Argos' recent deal to open outlets in
Sainsbury's
stores, but these opportunities are likely to be limited.
The differing prospects for the retail giants are reflected in
two rating
actions taken last week, when we upgraded Carrefour to
'BBB+'/Stable Outlook and
downgraded Tesco to 'BB+'/Negative Outlook.
Tesco's near-term pressures on profitability means that further
cash
preservation measures, such as asset disposals and lower
dividends, will
probably be the key route to deleveraging the business.
Excluding any potential
disposals, we expect FFO adjusted net leverage to peak at 5.6x
and FFO fixed
charge cover to bottom out at 1.6x in FY16. Despite this spike
in leverage, the
group's ratings will be underpinned by strong liquidity, which
supports the
execution of the strategic changes.
Carrefour's financial metrics improvement is now supported by a
business profile
that has been addressed. Its financial flexibility is supported
by the group's
strict financial discipline that is reflected in a prudent
shareholder policy,
an improvement in FFO fixed charge cover to 2.7x in 2015 (2014:
2.3x), a public
commitment to improve cash flow generation and well-spread debt
maturities.
