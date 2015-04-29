(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Tesco
Property Finance
No1. Plc's (TPFN1), TPFN2, TPFN3, TPFN4 and TPFN6, and Delamare
Finance Plc and
DECO 12 - UK 4 p.l.c.'s (DECO 12) class A1, A2 and B notes as
follows:
TPFN1
GBP404.4m class A (XS0425412227) due July 2039: downgraded to
'BB+' from
'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative
TPFN2
GBP522.4m class A (XS0347919028) due October 2039: downgraded to
'BB+' from
'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative
TPFN3
GBP944.3m class A (XS0512401976) due April 2040: downgraded to
'BB+' from
'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative
TPFN4
GBP677.3m class A (XS0588909879) due October 2040: downgraded to
'BB+' from
'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative
TPFN6
GBP492.6m class A (XS0883200262) due July 2044: downgraded to
'BB+' from
'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative
Delamare Finance Plc
GBP382.5m class A (XS0190042522) due February 2029: downgraded
to 'BB+' from
'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative
DECO 12
GBP174.1m class A1 (XS0289644121) downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-sf'/Outlook
Negative
GBP113.6m class A2 (XS0289644477) downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-sf'/Outlook
Negative
GBP34.6m class B (XS0289644550) downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-sf'/Outlook
Negative
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow similar rating actions on Tesco Plc,
to which the TPF
and Delamare transactions are credit-linked (see "Fitch
Downgrades Tesco to
'BB+'; Negative Outlook" dated 24 October 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com). DECO
12's ratings are credit-capped at Tesco's long-term rating, as a
Tesco loan
comprises 96.9% of the loan collateral.
Each of the affected TPF/Delamare note classes are scheduled to
fully amortise
at their respective maturity. These transactions are
securitisations of rental
income derived from Tesco-occupied retail stores or distribution
centres, with
the exception of 21 retail units in the Yardley development
asset in TPFN4,
which are leased to third-party retailers. However, the
structure allows for an
underpinning mechanism consisting of a rent reserve and a
subordinated loan
backed by Tesco, ultimately transferring the risk of third-party
rental income
to Tesco.
All assets were sold by Tesco and leased back to the company on
long-term
leases, all matching the term to the notes' maturity. The
properties are all let
to fully-owned subsidiaries of Tesco. The obligations of all
tenants are fully
guaranteed by Tesco.
DECO 12 was originally the securitisation of ten commercial
mortgage loans. In
April 2015, the Tesco loan comprised 96.9% of the transaction
(the only other
remaining loan is cash-collateralised). While the Tesco loan is
not fully
amortising, debt service on the notes, including ultimate
principal repayment,
depends heavily on the retailer's performance and its effect on
the 16
securitised properties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to Tesco's Issuer Default Rating or Outlook would
trigger a
corresponding change in the credit-linked CMBS transactions. Any
downward
movement will be mirrored by the senior DECO12 notes.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Mario Schmidt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1042
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Galen Moloney
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1561
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Data Adequacy
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pool and the
transaction. There were
no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not
reviewed the
results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio
information or
conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided
about the
underlying asset pool ahead of the transaction's initial
closing. The subsequent
performance of the transaction over the years is consistent with
the agency's
expectations given the operating environment and Fitch is
therefore satisfied
that the asset pool information relied upon for its initial
rating analysis was
adequately reliable.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies
indicates that
it is adequately reliable.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the
issuer,
servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.
Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria"
dated 20 May
2014, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds" dated 14
May 2014, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum" dated 14 May 2014, "Criteria for Sovereign
Risk in
Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds"
dated 11 April 2014,
"Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
(CMBS) and Loans in
EMEA" dated 10 June 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria - Effective from 20
May 2014 to 4
August 2014
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured
Finance and
Covered Bonds - Effective 11 April 2014 to 18 February 2015
here
Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS)
and Loans in
EMEA
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.