(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Tesco Property Finance No1. Plc's (TPFN1), TPFN2, TPFN3, TPFN4 and TPFN6, and Delamare Finance Plc and DECO 12 - UK 4 p.l.c.'s (DECO 12) class A1, A2 and B notes as follows: TPFN1 GBP404.4m class A (XS0425412227) due July 2039: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative TPFN2 GBP522.4m class A (XS0347919028) due October 2039: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative TPFN3 GBP944.3m class A (XS0512401976) due April 2040: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative TPFN4 GBP677.3m class A (XS0588909879) due October 2040: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative TPFN6 GBP492.6m class A (XS0883200262) due July 2044: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative Delamare Finance Plc GBP382.5m class A (XS0190042522) due February 2029: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative DECO 12 GBP174.1m class A1 (XS0289644121) downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative GBP113.6m class A2 (XS0289644477) downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative GBP34.6m class B (XS0289644550) downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow similar rating actions on Tesco Plc, to which the TPF and Delamare transactions are credit-linked (see "Fitch Downgrades Tesco to 'BB+'; Negative Outlook" dated 24 October 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). DECO 12's ratings are credit-capped at Tesco's long-term rating, as a Tesco loan comprises 96.9% of the loan collateral. Each of the affected TPF/Delamare note classes are scheduled to fully amortise at their respective maturity. These transactions are securitisations of rental income derived from Tesco-occupied retail stores or distribution centres, with the exception of 21 retail units in the Yardley development asset in TPFN4, which are leased to third-party retailers. However, the structure allows for an underpinning mechanism consisting of a rent reserve and a subordinated loan backed by Tesco, ultimately transferring the risk of third-party rental income to Tesco. All assets were sold by Tesco and leased back to the company on long-term leases, all matching the term to the notes' maturity. The properties are all let to fully-owned subsidiaries of Tesco. The obligations of all tenants are fully guaranteed by Tesco. DECO 12 was originally the securitisation of ten commercial mortgage loans. In April 2015, the Tesco loan comprised 96.9% of the transaction (the only other remaining loan is cash-collateralised). While the Tesco loan is not fully amortising, debt service on the notes, including ultimate principal repayment, depends heavily on the retailer's performance and its effect on the 16 securitised properties. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to Tesco's Issuer Default Rating or Outlook would trigger a corresponding change in the credit-linked CMBS transactions. Any downward movement will be mirrored by the senior DECO12 notes. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Mario Schmidt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1042 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Galen Moloney Senior Director +44 20 3530 1561 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Data Adequacy Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the information it has received about the performance of the asset pool and the transaction. There were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not reviewed the results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio information or conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing monitoring. Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided about the underlying asset pool ahead of the transaction's initial closing. The subsequent performance of the transaction over the years is consistent with the agency's expectations given the operating environment and Fitch is therefore satisfied that the asset pool information relied upon for its initial rating analysis was adequately reliable. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria" dated 20 May 2014, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds" dated 14 May 2014, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum" dated 14 May 2014, "Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds" dated 11 April 2014, "Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) and Loans in EMEA" dated 10 June 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria - Effective from 20 May 2014 to 4 August 2014 here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Criteria for Sovereign Risk in Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Effective 11 April 2014 to 18 February 2015 here Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) and Loans in EMEA here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.