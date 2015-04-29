(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to Express
Scripts Holding Co.'s (NASDAQ: ESRX) new $7.5 billion bank
facility. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
Proceeds will be used to refinance the current bank facility and
to fund a $5.5
billion accelerated share repurchase program. ESRX repaid $1
billion of notes
that matured in February 2015 and is expected to repay $500
million of notes
maturing in September 2015. The new bank facility comprises a
five-year $2
billion revolver, a two-year $2.5 billion term loan A, and a
five-year $3
billion term loan A.
ESRX's share repurchase and issuance plans are roughly in line
with Fitch's
forecasts underlying the March 30, 2015 ratings affirmation. No
further share
repurchases are expected in 2015. Fitch continues to expect that
ESRX will
target maintenance of gross debt/EBITDA of around 2x.
Fitch expects the majority of 2015 FCF (Fitch forecasts $4.5
billion) to be used
to repay amounts borrowed under the revolver and the two-year
term loan. Total
debt is expected approximate $15 billion at Dec. 31, 2015,
yielding gross
debt/EBITDA of 2.1x.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market-Leading Scale: ESRX is the largest pharmacy benefit
manager (PBM) and
third-largest pharmacy operator in the U.S. Fitch expects such
scale to continue
enabling ESRX to negotiate favorable purchasing discounts and
pricing rebates
and to leverage its fixed costs associated especially with
mail-order pharmacy.
Robust Cash Flows: Despite relatively low margins, stable and
robust cash flows
are driven by excellent working capital management and very
efficient
operations. Strong cash flows and a solid liquidity profile
afford good ratings
flexibility at current ratings in the event of leveraging M&A.
Historically an Active Acquirer: ESRX has been an active
acquirer over the past
decade, often employing large debt balances to fund deals. The
possibility for
large-scale M&A and accompanying leverage spikes, albeit lower
now given ESRX's
very large size, pressure the ratings somewhat. Notably, the
firm has routinely
executed on its outlined de-leveraging plans, reducing leverage
appropriately
within 12-18 months of each deal.
Increasing Competition, Consolidation: ESRX may experience some
pricing pressure
from new contracts and consolidating clients and competitors,
including the
announced merger of Catamaran Corp. and UnitedHealth's OptumRx,
over the ratings
horizon. Current trends supporting consolidation and alignment
in many areas of
healthcare are expected to continue for the foreseeable future.
Weak N-T, Better L-T Growth: ESRX's 2015 guidance for down to
slightly flat
adjusted script growth is better than 2014, but still weak.
Nevertheless, Fitch
believes ESRX's longer-term growth will fare more positively as
the firm's
leading scale benefits from reform tailwinds, specialty market
growth,
demographics, and ongoing cost containment efforts by payers
leading to growing
PBM volumes and utilization of more value-add services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ESRX has good flexibility at its current 'BBB' ratings, which
contemplate gross
debt/EBITDA of around 2x. Flexibility will be somewhat limited
for part of 2015
as FCF is used to repay newly issued term loans, but is
generally afforded by a
robust cash flow profile and steady industry demand.
Positive rating actions could accompany a shift in Fitch's
expectations that
ESRX would use its ample FCF to reduce its debt load, rather
than to fund
shareholder payments, such that run-rate gross debt/EBITDA was
maintained around
1.5x. Current cash generation is more than sufficient to operate
with debt
leverage lower than management's 2x target over the ratings
horizon.
A downgrade could be driven by the prioritization of cash flows
for
shareholder-friendly activities over debt repayment in the event
of large-scale
M&A or operational stress, resulting in debt leverage materially
and durably
above 2x. A possible stress scenario envisions the possibility
of prolonged
negative underlying script growth, possibly due to additional
customer losses
more severe than Fitch currently expects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Relatively flat script and top-line growth in 2015, with
modest positive
growth in 2016;
--Modest EBITDA margin expansion in 2015, resulting from gross
margin
compression offset by decreasing SG&A;
--Total debt of $18 billion, pro forma for the new bank
facility, trending to
$15 billion by year-end 2015. Generally steady debt levels on
modestly growing
EBITDA resulting in gross debt/EBITDA around 2.0x over the
forecast period;
--Strong FCF of around $4.5 billion in 2015, mostly directed
toward the
repayment of the new term loans and revolver borrowings used to
fund the $5.5
billion ASR program. FCF used for shareholder payouts over debt
repayment, in
lieu of strategic M&A, over the forecast period.
Fitch rates ESRX as follows:
Express Scripts Holding Company
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Unsecured bank facility 'BBB';
--Unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Express Scripts, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Medco Health Solutions, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--Unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Director
+1-312-369-3169
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Greg Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Robert Hornick
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0523
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014);
--'Fitch Affirms Express Scripts' Ratings at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable' (March 31,
2015);
--'Fitch Rates Express Scripts' Proposed Bond Offering 'BBB';
Outlook Stable'
(June 2, 2014);
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare' (Dec. 4, 2014);
--'Navigating the Drug Channel: PBMs in Flux' (March 27, 2012);
--'Trekking the Path to Biosimilars: The Destination' (Oct. 4,
2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
2015 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare (The Value Debate Intensifies
While Aggressive M&A
Continues)
here
Navigating the Drug Channel: Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) in
Flux
here
Trekking the Path to Biosimilars -- The Destinatihere
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.