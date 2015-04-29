(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Deutsche Bank AG's
(DB) Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. At the same time, the agency
has placed
Deutsche Postbank AG's (Postbank) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'A+'
and its Short-term IDR of 'F1+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
DB's IDRs, which
are driven by Fitch's view of the likelihood of sovereign
support and are on
Negative Outlook, are unaffected by this rating action. A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this commentary.
The rating actions follow DB's announcement on 24 April that,
after a
comprehensive strategic review, DB has decided to deconsolidate
Postbank. DB
will prepare the 96.8%-owned subsidiary for an IPO to be
launched by end-2016.In
addition, DB announced that it plans to reduce gross leverage
exposure in its
Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S) business segment by around
20% by end-2018
with the aim of achieving a Basel III Tier 1 leverage ratio of
at least 5% by
end-2020 (3.4% at end-1Q15), significantly higher than its
previous 3.5% target.
DB also announced that it aims to reduce gross operating
expenses by a further
EUR3.5bn annually (on top of its "2015+" strategy) and that it
now targets a
cost/income ratio of 65% and a newly calibrated return on
tangible equity (RoTE)
of above 10%, also by end-2020. Its targeted pay-out ratio (both
through
dividends and share buy-backs) will be at a minimum of 50%. DB's
management
intends to provide further detail on its revised strategy within
90 days.
Implementation of the revised strategy entails considerable
execution risks, not
least because DB has a mixed track record of executing against
stated financial
targets. Therefore, Fitch believes there is a high chance that
the bank will not
be able to demonstrate successful progress with execution in the
next one to two
years, which would result in a downgrade of the VR. Areas of
focus for Fitch
include maintaining profitability while booking "costs to
achieve" in the short
term and demonstrating clear progress with deleveraging targeted
CB&S assets and
with preparing Postbank for sale by end of 2016.
As a result of its revised business strategy, DB's financial
metrics, especially
capitalisation, leverage and efficiency should improve in the
medium term.
Profitability, excluding transactions and execution costs ("cost
to achieve"),
should also improve in the short-to-medium term, largely as a
result of a
positive development at its more stable businesses, Private &
Business Clients
(PBC, which includes Postbank), Deutsche Asset and Wealth
Management (DAWM) and
Global Transaction Banking (GTB). By 2017, the divestment of
Postbank, which has
reported modest but improving profitability, should also support
underlying
profitability in the medium term. Postbank's low-risk but high
volume asset base
means that it would not achieve returns on a leverage-based
equity allocation in
line with the rest of the group without increasing risk.
DB's profitability will increasingly rely on its CB&S division;
CB&S's balance
sheet will shrink but risk density will increase as a result of
management's
focus on disposing of activities that generate considerable
leverage exposure
but not necessarily risk-weighted assets.
DB's 1Q15 financial results, reported on 27 April, show very
strong revenues,
supported by all core businesses, especially CB&S and DAWM, and
solid pre-tax
earnings, despite a hefty increase in expenses, including
EUR1.5bn in litigation
charges and the full-year charge for the European bank levy of
EUR0.5bn.
RATING DRIVERS - DEUTSCHE BANK'S VR
The affirmation of DB's VR reflects Fitch's view that the
strategic change makes
sense for the bank at this time, given the heightening
regulatory requirements
it faces by remaining a global universal bank with a leading
sales and trading
franchise. The high leverage ratio requirements for businesses
that will be held
under its intermediate holding company in the US will be among
the most
demanding of these. However, given that DB is taking five years
to execute on
its plan, Fitch sees a high risk that obstacles will prevent it
from achieving
its targets.
DB's 'a' VR reflects the bank's strong, diversified franchise by
product and
geography, even after the planned sale of Postbank and asset
disposals, but a
complex organisational structure. After the Postbank spin-off,
DB will combine
an entrenched franchise in domestic and European corporate
banking with a
leading global securities presence, particularly in global fixed
income, and an
improving global wealth and asset management franchise. DB's
retail banking
franchise in Germany and Europe will be focused on higher-end,
affluent
customers. However, Fitch considers DB's relatively large share
of earnings from
its sales and trading and markets-driven businesses to be more
volatile than
commercial banking earnings, which constrains its VR.
DB's 1Q15 results are evidence of the strength of its franchise.
Strong revenues
and adjusted pre-tax earnings (excluding litigation charges of
EUR1.5bn) in 1Q15
were driven by strong results from the CB&S business segment,
which increased
15% and 37.9% yoy, respectively, comparing well with Global
Trading and
Universal Bank (GTUB) peers. In addition, all core business
segments showed an
improved performance yoy. Total revenues for DB were up by 24%
yoy and adjusted
pre-tax earnings were up 34.6% yoy to EUR3.5bn. Revenue growth
was also
supported by favourable foreign exchange movements (reflected in
higher costs,
however).
We view positively that DB's PBC and GTB segments reported
modest revenue and
earnings improvement in a difficult interest rate environment,
and that DAWM
achieved strong revenue (+29%) and earnings (+75%) growth
supported by an
increase of its assets under management to EUR1.2 trn as of
end-1Q15, an
increase of EUR120bn from end-2014 of which net inflows
contributed EUR17bn.
DB's announced revised strategy, if executed well, should
improve the lagging
profitability and efficiency of its core bank in the medium
term. In addition,
while risk-weighted capitalisation will remain broadly unchanged
mainly due to
increased regulatory weightings (DB targets a fully-loaded CET1
ratio of 11%;
11.1% at end-1Q15), progress towards its 5% leverage ratio
target should
position DB well compared especially with European GTUB peers.
DB's
risk-weighted capitalisation was considerably strengthened
during 2014 by a
EUR8.5bn capital increase and issuance of additional Tier 1
instruments, which
is positive for the VR.
However, DB's 1Q15 results also illustrate challenges to
strengthening its
financial metrics. Extraordinarily high costs, including
litigation charges of
EUR1.5bn, resulted in a drop in reported pre-tax income to
EUR1.5bn compared
with EUR1.7bn for 1Q14 and net income of EUR0.6bn, a 45% decline
yoy. Operating
expenses amounted to EUR8.7bn in 1Q15, up EUR2.2bn or 34%
compared with 1Q14.
The increase was mainly driven by higher litigation costs,
foreign exchange
movements and bank levy costs (which increased by EUR0.5bn yoy,
reflecting both
the increase in size and the recognition of the full-year impact
of the levy in
the first quarter). Operating expenses were also negatively
affected by higher
regulatory induced expenses. However, even on an adjusted basis
(excluding
litigation charges, "cost to achieve" and other one-off items),
DB's cost base
increased by 11.8% yoy, highlighting DB's difficulties to
anticipate and balance
regulatory headwinds.
Fitch will closely monitor how DB implements its revised
EUR3.5bn cost savings
programme, particularly since it entails considerable "costs to
achieve" (around
EUR5bn), including EUR0.8bn in existing costs from deleveraging
in CB&S and
EUR2.5bn of investments in digitalisation and GTB by 2020.
DB's VR takes into account our view that the bank's exposure to
litigation and
conduct risk will remain elevated in the short- to medium-term.
In this context,
DB not only increased its litigation reserves in 1Q15 by
EUR1.5bn but also its
identified contingent liabilities to EUR3.2bn from EUR1.9bn at
end-2014. Out of
EUR1.5bn litigation charges only EUR1bn related to the joint
settlement DB
reached with the Department of Justice (DOJ), Commodity Futures
Trading
Commission (CFTC) and New York State Department of Financial
Services (NYDFS) in
the US and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK as part
of an
industry-wide investigation into past submissions for interbank
offered rates
benchmarks on 23 April 2015.
DB's decision to deconsolidate Postbank and shrink its CB&S
business is on
balance neutral for the bank's VR. Fitch believes that the
shrinkage of DB's
C&BS business of net EUR130bn-150bn is a defensive reaction in
light of market
and regulatory headwinds. Several other European peers have
taken similar steps,
but DB plans to retain a more substantial presence and better
market shares
across global securities markets than its European peers and
remains the only
committed European challenger to the global US-based brokerage
houses.
Similarly, Fitch views the divestment of Postbank as neutral,
despite the
potential positive medium-term impact on DB's profitability,
capitalisation and
leverage ratios. In Fitch's view, DB's failure to create a more
profitable
retail banking franchise in Germany after the acquisition of
Postbank in 2011,
which would have helped to achieve a more balanced business
model, highlights
some weaknesses in DB's execution capabilities that will need to
be addressed to
retain the VR at its current level.
Fitch considers DB's risk controls sound, which underpin the VR,
as the bank has
sizeable exposures to credit and market risk. The bank remains
exposed to
non-core assets, which it is both actively reducing and allowing
to run-off.
Reduction of non-core assets has slowed down, and Fitch expects
it will take
some years to run down the remainder.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR DEUTSCHE BANK
Upside to DB's VR is limited in the medium term given its
business model and
challenges to implement its strategic plan. To maintain the VR
at its current
level and avoid a downgrade of likely one notch, we need to see
tangible signs
of progress with the bank's new strategic plan during the next
one-to-two years.
In particular, for 2015 as a whole and 1Q16, we would need to
see an improvement
in the underlying operating cost base, a net improvement in the
CRDIV leverage
ratio from the end-1Q15 level of 3.5%, and evidence of progress
made with
preparing Postbank for sale or IPO by end of 2016.
DB's VR factors in our expectation that underlying earnings will
improve during
2015 and reported earnings will improve in 2016. Failure to
improve underlying
and reported profitability in line with these expectations would
put pressure on
DB's VR, including any conduct fines or settlement costs whose
incremental costs
absorb more than two quarters of earnings.
DB's VR is also sensitive to delays in improving its leverage
ratio. Should we
come to the conclusion that DB starts lagging its stated
leverage ratio target
or that leverage exposure reduction will have a more significant
impact on DB's
revenue base or franchise than planned, then this would be
negative for the VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DB SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by DB and its
subsidiaries are
all notched down from DB's VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of each
instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - DB's SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by DB and its
subsidiaries, excluding Postbank, are primarily sensitive to a
change in its VR.
The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuer's
VR. This might
reflect a change in capital management in the bank or an
unexpected shift in
regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
RATING DRIVERS - POSTBANK'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SR
Postbank's IDRs are equalised with DB's. The RWNs on Postbank's
IDRs reflect the
planned sale of Postbank and a low likelihood in Fitch's view
that a new owner
would have the ability and propensity to support Postbank at an
'A+' level.
Fitch will likely downgrade Postbank's Long-term IDRs to below
DB's during the
next few weeks to reflect the parent's plan to deconsolidate its
subsidiary.
However, given that no sale is planned before 2017, we will
likely continue to
factor support from DB into the ratings in the interim period.
DB owns 96.8% of
Postbank as at end-1Q15 and plans to squeeze out the remaining
shareholders by
end-2015. In our view, there is an extremely high likelihood
that DB would
support Postbank if needed as long as it remains majority owner.
Support is
underpinned by a control and profit and loss transfer agreement
between Postbank
and DB Finanz-Holding GmbH (not rated, the wholly-owned
subsidiary of DB that
holds the shares in Postbank). Postbank's Support Rating (SR)
also reflects this
backing from DB.
If there is a general market sale of Postbank, its Long-term IDR
would be
downgraded to the level reflecting its own financial strength
and stand-alone
creditworthiness. Following DB's announced intention to
deconsolidate Postbank
and unwind its back-office links to the subsidiary, Fitch will
assess Postbank's
stand-alone creditworthiness during the next few months once
more information is
available. At this stage, we expect that the bank's VR would
likely be in the
'bbb' category, based on its overall low risk profile, stable
franchise and
funding, as well as modest profitability and capitalisation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - POSTBANK'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SR
Postbank's ratings are primarily sensitive to the conclusion of
its sale, at
which point its IDRs and senior debt ratings will reflect the
higher of its
stand-alone creditworthiness, most likely indicated in a VR, or
the ability and
propensity of any new owner to provide institutional support in
case of need.
The SR could be downgraded to as low as '5' depending on the new
owner and
Fitch's assessment of its ability and propensity to provide
support in case of
need.
RATING DRIVERS - POSTBANK'S HYBRID SECURITIES
Hybrid capital issued by Postbank's issuing vehicles are all
notched down from
DB's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. As a
result of DB's
announcement to divest Postbank, Fitch has placed Postbank's
hybrid instruments
on RWN. These instruments will be likely be downgraded when
Fitch concludes its
review of interim support from DB for Postbank and again on the
sale of
Postbank, or possibly before if there are changes to the control
and profit and
loss transfer agreement between Postbank and DB Finanz-Holding
GmbH. They will
likely be notched from Postbank's future VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - POSTBANK'S HYBRID SECURITIES
The hybrid capital securities issued by Postbank's issuing
vehicles are
primarily sensitive to the sale of the bank by DB. Prior to that
the securities'
ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching from
DB's VR when Fitch
concludes its assessment of support available from DB to
Postbank in the interim
period prior to sale. Additional notching could arise in the
interim period if
Fitch assesses the probability of the securities'
non-performance relative to
the risk captured in DB's VR to have increased as a result of
changes to capital
management within DB before Postbank is sold. These could
include, for example,
a change to the control and profit and loss transfer agreement,
or an unexpected
shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - POSTBANK'S LEGACY UNSECURED
GUARANTEED DEBT
RATINGS ISSUED BY DSL
The ratings of the legacy guaranteed debt issued by DSL, which
was acquired by
Postbank in 1999, reflect the grandfathered deficiency guarantee
on these notes
from the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable), which relate
to its sovereign
ownership and policy role prior to privatisation. The ratings
are sensitive to
any change to Germany's IDR or to any change in Fitch's
assessment of the
likelihood that Germany will honour the guarantee.
The rating actions are as follows:
DB
Viability Rating, affirmed at 'a'
Subordinated market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Subordinated Lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Additional Tier 1 Notes: affirmed at 'BB+'
DBTrust Corporation
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
DBCapital Funding Trust VII: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBCapital Funding Trust VIII: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust II: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust III: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust IV: affirmed at 'BBB-'
DBContingent Capital Trust V: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Other ratings are unaffected
Postbank
Long-term IDR: 'A+' placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F1+' placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt, including programme
ratings:
'A+'/'F1+' placed on RWN
Unsecured guaranteed bonds issued by former DSL Bank: affirmed
at 'AA''
PB Finance (Delaware); Inc:
Commercial paper: 'F1+' placed on RWN
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I (Germany): 'BBB-' placed on
RWN
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II (Germany 'BBB-' placed on RWN
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III (Germany): 'BBB-' placed on
RWN
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust IV (Germany): 'BBB-' placed on
RWN
ProSecure Funding Limited Partnership (LP Jersey): 'BBB' placed
on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 3530 1399
Committee Chairperson
Managing Director
Gordon Scott
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Bank Rating Criteria, dated 20 March
2015 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.