(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aruba's
Long-term foreign
and local currency IDRs at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the
issue ratings on
Aruba's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds at
'BBB-'. The Rating
Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. Fitch has affirmed
the Country
Ceiling at 'BBB' and the Short-term foreign currency rating at
'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
An ambitious fiscal consolidation aims for a zero budget deficit
by 2018 in an
attempt to stabilise government debt, which topped 62% of GDP on
a consolidated
basis (and nearly 80% of GDP on a gross basis) in 2014. Fitch
expects some
deficit narrowing, but results are likely to fall short of the
plan. The deficit
will narrow by 1pp of GDP in 2015 compared with the underlying
position in 2014
of 5.2% of GDP. The headline deficit reached 8.8% of GDP in 2014
as a result of
a capital injection into the state pension fund, APFA, which
added 3.6pp of GDP
to the deficit. The consolidation strategy is skewed to the
revenue side.
Implementation risks will make targets difficult to achieve.
The consolidation strategy represents a change of tack from
Prime Minister Mike
Eman's first term, when the government attempted fiscal stimulus
in order to
combat shocks from the global economic recession and the closure
of the oil
refinery, which formed one of the pillars of Aruba's economy.
As a member of the Kingdom of the Netherlands with separate
status, Aruba
benefits from strong institutions. The Dutch authorities can
exercise influence
over policy, as shown in 2014, when the governor vetoed Aruba's
budget and
insisted that it was examined by the CFT (the College Financieel
Toezicht, or
Board of Financial Supervision, based in Curacao) before being
enacted. Aruba
and the Dutch authorities are discussing a statutory role for
the CFT in
overseeing the budget and its implementation, something the
Aruban government
has resisted until now. The 2014 budget was passed in December
2014 and the 2015
budget will shortly be debated in parliament.
The government enacted a pension reform in 2014, addressing
challenges posed by
population ageing and improving the long-term sustainability of
the public
finances. It also levied a new tax that will help the finances
of the state
health system, the AZV. However, this and other planned tax
rises have curbed
household demand.
The economy is highly dependent on tourism and the potential
growth rate is
relatively low. Real GDP grew just 1.1% in 2014, as a strong
tourism performance
was balanced by shrinking domestic demand. Fitch expects growth
of around 2% in
2015 and 2016, in line with Central Bank and Finance Ministry
forecasts but
below the 'BBB' median of 3.2%. The closure of the refinery has
triggered a
search for other sectors to supplement tourism, including
logistics and green
technology. The government is seeking private investment in
these fields to
complement public infrastructure investment.
The current account deficit (CAD) narrowed substantially in 2014
to 6.6% of GDP,
from 12.7% of GDP in 2013. Tourism revenue, the biggest source
of hard currency,
grew 5.3% year on year, while imports fell. Income debits,
including profit
remittances, declined. The net external debt position is
deteriorating as Aruba
has become partly reliant on external borrowing to finance the
CAD and the
fiscal deficit.
Fitch expects a further narrowing in the CAD to 5% of GDP in
2015, with some
help from lower oil prices. A prolonged hiatus in government
borrowing could
delay an important source of external financing. International
reserves backing
the peg of the AWG to the USD form a moderate cushion at around
three months of
current account payments, which compares unfavourably with the
5.3-month
coverage in the 'BBB' category.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that upside and
downside risks to the
rating are evenly balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger a rating action are:
Positive:
--Successful fiscal consolidation that results in decreasing
budget deficits and
public debt burden;
--Higher infrastructure execution and private investment leading
to a sustained
faster growth trajectory.
Negative:
--Fiscal deterioration leading to a further escalation in
government
indebtedness;
--Reductions in international reserves and emergence of
financing constraints;
--Deterioration in the institutional relationship between Aruba
and the
Netherlands.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Aruba will continue to benefit from broad support from the
Dutch government
due to its position as part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands;
--The U.S. and Venezuelan economies will avoid shocks severe
enough to curtail
tourist spending in Aruba.
