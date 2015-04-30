(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 29 (Fitch) China's ongoing
policy support is
likely to sustain growth in agricultural lending and ease asset
quality
pressures for banks' rural exposure in the short term, says
Fitch Ratings. The
impact is uncertain in the longer term, with the possibility
that banks will not
be adequately compensated for the higher risk associated with
agricultural
lending.
Agricultural lending comprises rural lending and
agricultural-related lending to
urban entities and individuals. Policy support for
agricultural-lending is
expected to continue in China through the medium term in line
with the
government's view on the strategic importance of the
agricultural sector.
Central policy makers have taken a multi-faceted approach in the
past few years
to encourage financial institutions to boost rural lending, with
targeted
reserve requirement cuts in 2014 and 2015, and by extending
favourable
supervisory and fiscal treatment.
Agriculture looks poised to absorb an increasingly large portion
of the banks'
loan quota, judging from these policies, combined with targeted
lending curbs to
overcapacity sectors such as manufacturing and real estate.
Agricultural loans
have already risen significantly to 28% of total loans in 2014,
from 22% in
2007, and we expect the proportion to rise further.
There are greater risks associated with agricultural-related
lending, primarily
stemming from the weaker financial profile of rural businesses,
the lower income
of rural households and a less developed credit culture. There
are also issues
associated with the relative availability of stable collateral
in rural versus
urban areas in part owing to less clear land use rights in rural
areas. Rural
lending also heightens operational challenges for banks, and
raises questions as
to how consistently underwriting standards are applied in these
areas.
Large-scale state-directed lending could cause over-investment
and capital
misallocation if lending rates do not reflect the credit risk of
rural entities
and households. If risk-adjusted returns remain low, the impact
of a sustained
increase in policy-directed lending could be negative for banks'
credit.
Ensuring that banks are adequately compensated for the greater
risk associated
with agriculture-related lending will be key in maintaining the
banks' credit
profiles as their loan books expand.
Contacts:
Benjamin Lin
Associate Director
Financial Institutions
+86 21 5097 3189
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building
8 Century Avenue, Pudong
Shanghai 200120, China
Grace Wu
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9919
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.