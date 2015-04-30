(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the downgrade of
Japan's sovereign
rating to 'A' with Stable Outlook from 'A+' on Rating Watch
Negative has no
impact on any of the rated Japanese financial institutions. The
agency had noted
the potential for the downgrade and had said that the ratings of
certain
entities would be impacted only if the sovereign was downgraded
to below
'A'/Stable, (that is, 'A' with Negative Outlook or Rating Watch
Negative, or
below).
The Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of the highest rated
financial
institutions in Japan - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.,
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust
and Banking Corporation and Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. - are at 'A' and
are all driven
by their Viability Rating of 'a'. They remain on Stable Outlook.
The recent
sovereign action reflected concerns over the government's fiscal
position rather
than any fundamental deterioration in the operating environment
or prospects of
Japan's financial system. That said, persistent weakness in the
economy and
demand for credit has encouraged the three mega banking groups,
in particular,
to expand abroad (organically and inorganically), which together
with their
substantial direct exposures to the sovereign via holdings of
Japanese
government bonds (JGBs), has potential to raise their risk
profile over time.
In the event that further negative action is taken on the
sovereign rating,
Fitch will also review its Support Rating Floors, currently 'A-'
for the large
systemically important financial groups in Japan. The
institutions whose the
IDRs are predicated on expectations of sovereign support
include: Mizuho Bank,
Ltd., Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co.,
Ltd., Nomura
Holdings, Inc., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., and Nomura
Financial Products &
Services, Inc - all are rated 'A-' with Stable Outlook.
Any other entity deemed constrained by the Japan sovereign would
also be
reviewed.
Contacts:
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+81 3 3288 2673
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F,
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
