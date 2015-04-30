(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the downgrade of Japan's sovereign rating to 'A' with Stable Outlook from 'A+' on Rating Watch Negative has no impact on any of the rated Japanese financial institutions. The agency had noted the potential for the downgrade and had said that the ratings of certain entities would be impacted only if the sovereign was downgraded to below 'A'/Stable, (that is, 'A' with Negative Outlook or Rating Watch Negative, or below). The Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of the highest rated financial institutions in Japan - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation and Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. - are at 'A' and are all driven by their Viability Rating of 'a'. They remain on Stable Outlook. The recent sovereign action reflected concerns over the government's fiscal position rather than any fundamental deterioration in the operating environment or prospects of Japan's financial system. That said, persistent weakness in the economy and demand for credit has encouraged the three mega banking groups, in particular, to expand abroad (organically and inorganically), which together with their substantial direct exposures to the sovereign via holdings of Japanese government bonds (JGBs), has potential to raise their risk profile over time. In the event that further negative action is taken on the sovereign rating, Fitch will also review its Support Rating Floors, currently 'A-' for the large systemically important financial groups in Japan. The institutions whose the IDRs are predicated on expectations of sovereign support include: Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd., Nomura Holdings, Inc., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., and Nomura Financial Products & Services, Inc - all are rated 'A-' with Stable Outlook. Any other entity deemed constrained by the Japan sovereign would also be reviewed. Contacts: Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +81 3 3288 2673 Fitch Rating Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F, 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.