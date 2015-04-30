(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/MILAN, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Tunisia-based Caisse des Prets et de Soutien des Collectivites Locales' (CPSCL) Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed its National Long-term rating at 'AA-(tun)' and National Short-term rating at 'F1+(tun)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision and ratings affirmation follows the recent revision on Tunisia's Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmation of its ratings (see "Fitch Revises Tunisia's Outlook to Stable; Affirms IDR at 'BB-'", dated 27 March 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). CPSCL's ratings are linked to those of the Tunisian sovereign (BB-/BB/Stable/B), reflecting CPSCL's status as a public establishment, with significant control by the state. The ratings factor in CPSCL's high strategic importance in providing funding to local authorities, but also Fitch's assessment of moderate probability of state support, if needed. Fitch uses its public sector entities rating criteria and applies a top-down approach to rate CPSCL. CPSCL's ratings reflect the sovereign creditworthiness on the National Rating Scale. RATING SENSITIVITIES Movements in Tunisia's Long-term local currency IDR would be reflected in CPSCL's National ratings. Furthermore, changes to CPSCL's strategic importance to the Tunisian state or negative changes in CPSCL's governance, leading to a dilution of state control, would trigger a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Olivier Jacques Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 89 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, and "Ratings of Public-Sector Entities, Outside the United States" dated 26 February 2015 at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.