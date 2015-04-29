(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Douro
Mortgages No.5's Class
A notes (ISIN PTSSCEOM0000) at 'Asf' with Stable Outlook. The
Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) assigned to the notes has been removed.
The transaction comprises loans originated and serviced by Banco
BPI
(BB+/Negative/B).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Payment Interruption Risk
The removal of the RWN on the Class A notes follows Banco BPI's
announcement of
the redemption of Douro Mortgages No.5 by October 2015.
Given the performance of the transaction and the existence of a
fully funded
reserve fund that has never been drawn upon, the agency believes
that the
liquidity is sufficient to cover interest on the Class A notes
and senior fees
in case of a servicer default in the following six months. As a
result, the
agency has affirmed the ratings on the notes at 'Asf'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Deterioration in asset performance may result from economic
factors. A
corresponding increase in new defaults and associated pressure
on excess spread
and the reserve fund beyond Fitch's assumptions could result in
negative rating
actions.
If the transaction is not fully redeemed by October 2015, the
notes will be
capped at three notches above Banco BPI's rating.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Sanne Vandenborre
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1703
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Sanja Paic
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1282
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Data Adequacy
Fitch has checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it has
received about the performance of the asset pools and the
transaction. There
were no findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has
not reviewed the
results of any third party assessment of the asset portfolio
information or
conducted a review of origination files as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
Fitch did not undertake a review of the information provided
about the
underlying asset pool ahead of the transaction's initial
closing. The subsequent
performance of the transaction over the years is consistent with
the agency's
expectations given the operating environment and Fitch is
therefore satisfied
that the asset pool information relied upon for its initial
rating analysis was
adequately reliable.
Prior to the transaction closing, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of Banco BPI's origination files and found the
information contained in
the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the
originator's policies
and practices and the other information provided to the agency
about the asset
portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the information relied upon for
the agency's
rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies
indicates that
it is adequately reliable.
Models
The model below was used in the analysis. Click on the link for
a description of
the model.
--EMEA RMBS Surveillance Model EMEA RMBS Surveillance Model
Sources of Information
The information below was used in the analysis.
--Loan-by-loan data provided by ECB Data Warehouse as at 31
December 2014
--Loan-by-loan data provided by Banco BPI as at 13 January 2015
--Transaction reporting provided by Banco BPI as at 31 March
2015
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
