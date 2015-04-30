(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank
of Cyprus Public
Company Ltd's (BoC, CCC/C, Viability Rating: ccc) EUR1bn
outstanding residential
mortgage covered bonds to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The Outlook is
Stable.
The rating action follows the upgrade of BoC's Long-term (LT)
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'CCC' from 'CC' (see "Fitch Upgrades Bank of
Cyprus to 'CCC' and
Hellenic Bank to 'B-'/Stable" dated 28 April 2015 on
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds' rating is based on BoC's 'CCC' LT IDR, an
unchanged IDR
uplift of 1, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full
discontinuity) and the
programme asset percentage (AP) of 95.24%, which provides at
least 51%
recoveries on the bonds assumed to be in default in a 'B-'
rating scenario and
allows a one-notch uplift above the 'CCC+' tested rating on a
probability of
default basis.
Fitch has assigned a Stable Outlook to the 'B-' rating of the
covered bonds to
take into account the slowdown in the underlying loan quality
deterioration even
if pressures continue in 2015 as the economy contracts further;
also, the
recently passed debt insolvency framework and foreclosure laws
should help
arrears recovery via, for example, restructuring and/or asset
repossessions
within a shorter timeframe.
The agency's view on the use of resolution methods other than
liquidation
contributes to the IDR uplift of 1 for BoC's covered bond
programme. This is
based on BoC's large size in its domestic market and its
interconnectedness with
the Cypriot economy.
The 95.24% AP (equivalent to 5% over-collateralisation) which
Fitch relies upon
in its analysis is the maximum level allowed by the Cypriot
covered bond law and
equals to Fitch's calculated breakeven AP for the 'B-' rating.
Fitch's unchanged D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) is driven by
the liquidity
gaps and systemic risk component. In Fitch's view the programme
extendible
maturity of 12 months would not be sufficient to successfully
refinance the
cover assets when the source of payments for the covered bonds
switches from the
issuer to the cover pool.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
All else being equal, the covered bonds' 'B-' rating would be
sensitive to
movements of BoC's LT IDR. The covered bonds' rating would also
be vulnerable to
a sharper deterioration of the performance of the residential
mortgage portfolio
than currently foreseen.
The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 219
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa 8
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
