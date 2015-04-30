(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based
clinical
laboratory group Labco SA's (Labco) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'B+' and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed
the super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) ratings at
'BB'/'RR2'. The
senior secured notes due 2018, rated 'BB-'/'RR3', have been
placed on Rating
Watch Positive (RWP).
The revision of the Outlook to Positive assumes a successful
completion of the
initial public offering (IPO) as announced by Labco whereby it
expects to raise
around EUR300m of net proceeds from the sale of new shares. The
planned partial
debt prepayment from IPO proceeds will help rebuild the
financial headroom under
the current 'B+' Long-term IDR. In addition, access to equity
capital markets
diversifies Labco's funding sources and provides the group with
enhanced
financial flexibility to address future M&A opportunities. At
present, we
forecast Labco's credit metrics (pro forma for assumed
acquisitions) will
improve to levels commensurate with a higher rating within the
next 12-24
months; hence the Positive Outlook. The profile, scale,
financing mix and
embedded integration risk of such bolt-on acquisitions will be
critical factors
to resolve the Positive Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Increased Rating Headroom
The planned debt reduction of about EUR270m provides Labco with
additional
immediate headroom under the current 'B+' rating. We estimate
that funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage will reduce to around
5.5x from above
7.0x as at FYE14 (pro forma for acquisitions), whilst lower cash
interest
payments accelerated by a planned refinancing of the outstanding
debt at a lower
cost would lead the FFO fixed charge to exceed 2.0x. We would
expect lower cash
interest to boost the free cash flow (FCF) margin towards the
mid-single digits
in 2017 despite a combination of sustained capex and dividend
payments from
2017, consistent with a 20% pay-out ratio as announced by the
company.
In a low organic growth environment, further improvement in
credit metrics will
depend on Labco's ability to successfully integrate any future
bolt-on
acquisitions (under its new capital structure) and finance them
mainly from
internal cash or equity rather than debt.
Improved Recoveries for Noteholders
We expect recovery prospects for the remaining senior secured
notes would
improve following the proposed debt redemption, as Labco intends
to use a large
portion of these proceeds to partially redeem a EUR270m
principal amount of
senior secured notes due 2018. Post-IPO, we expect recoveries on
the senior
secured notes to increase within the 'RR2' range of 71% to 90%,
as opposed to
the 'RR3' range (51% to 70%) before the IPO. This suggests a
maximum one notch
upside on the rating for the senior secured notes post-IPO.
Fitch continues to
apply a distressed EV/EBITDA multiple of 6x when assigning
bespoke recoveries to
Labco's senior secured notes.
Leading Clinical Laboratory Services Group
Overall, we believe that Labco's business risk profile is fully
consistent with
the 'BB' rating category. Labco is the largest clinical
laboratory services
company in France for routine tests and in Iberia for routine
and specialty
testing. It is also a pan-European player thanks to its
additional presence in
Belgium, Italy and the UK, and to a lesser extent Switzerland.
In our view,
Labco's earnings profile benefits from this geographical
diversity, as it
reduces the group's exposure to single healthcare systems.
Organic Performance to Remain Subdued
Laboratory testing markets are underpinned by broadly favourable
demographics
and socio- economic factors that support organic volume growth.
However,
sustained price pressures by the ultimate payers such as
governments and
insurance companies are likely to constrain organic growth
prospects in the
medium term. In this environment, we expect large European
players such as Labco
to withstand the negative impact of tariff pressure on their
profitability
margins through economies of scale and operational efficiencies
generated within
regional and technical platforms.
Sustained Bolt-on M&A Strategy
Fitch expects Labco to continue with its strategy of small to
mid-sized bolt-on
acquisitions within the European laboratory testing markets. The
availability
under the RCF (about EUR120m) will provide financial resources
for such
acquisitions in the near term, pending a planned refinancing of
the outstanding
debt. Fitch expects these acquisitions will be accretive to
EBITDA and funds
from operations (FFO) and carry low integration risk. Our
projections show that
Labco's FFO adjusted leverage would remain comfortably within
the 5x-5.5x range
within the rating horizon. Mild deleveraging prospects along
with the expected
benefits from an enlarged group would be consistent with a
higher rating if
Labco maintains an adequate financial discipline. Any large,
transformational
M&A would be considered as an event risk.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-- Low to mid-single digit organic growth in key markets;
-- Sustained EBITDA margin around 19% (including UK operations);
-- EUR270m of net IPO proceeds applied to debt reduction;
-- Outstanding EUR430m 8.5% senior secured notes due 2018
refinanced at a lower
cost;
-- EUR275m of bolt-on acquisitions over 2015-2017 partly funded
by debt;
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that could, individually or collectively,
lead to
positive rating actions over the medium term include:
-- Evidence of Labco conducting a low-risk M&A strategy that is
accretive to
EBITDA and primarily financed by internal cash flow or equity
leading to an FFO
adjusted gross leverage sustainably below 5.5x and FFO fixed
charge cover
trending towards 2.5x (pro forma for acquisitions).
-- Continued industry-leading profitability with sustained
mid-single digit FCF
as a percentage of revenue;
The RWP on the notes will be resolved upon completion of the IPO
and application
of the proceeds to debt reduction as per Labco's announced
plans.
Negative: If the IPO fails, the ratings could come under
pressure in the medium
term, as financial headroom pre-IPO is low. Developments that
could,
individually or collectively, lead to negative rating actions,
including a
revision of the Outlook to Stable are:
-- FFO adjusted gross leverage remaining above 6.5x and FFO
fixed charge cover
below 1.5x on a sustained basis (pro forma for acquisitions).
-- Reduction in FCF margin to slightly positive territory, while
maintaining a
debt-funded acquisition strategy;
-- Labco's continued ability to source, execute and extract
additional cost
savings from acquiring laboratories at attractive EBITDA
multiples is a key
factor underpinning the ratings. Large, debt-funded and
margin-dilutive
acquisitions could also cause downward rating pressure.
Contact:
Supervisory Analyst
Paul-Antoine Conti
Director
+44 20 3530 1292
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Principal Analyst
Matthieu Durandeau
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1722
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.