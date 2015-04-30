(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Islandsbanki hf's
(Islandsbanki) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB-'and Viability
Rating (VR) of 'bbb-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Stable. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR AND VR
Islandsbanki's ratings reflect its position as a leading
domestic universal bank
in Iceland and good capitalisation. They also factor in its
limited geographical
diversification and operations in a small economy, combined with
uncertainties
relating to capital controls.
The Icelandic operating environment constrains Islandsbanki's
ratings. The small
economy and ongoing resolution of the 2008 banking collapse and
related capital
controls directly and indirectly affect Fitch's assessment of
other sub-factors
driving the ratings, such as management's ability to execute on
its strategy and
the need to maintain strong capitalisation. Potentially
significant foreign
currency outflows when capital controls are lifted are a risk
for the whole
banking system, although Fitch believes foreign currency
mismatches are well
managed by Islandsbanki; nevertheless, this will remain a key
sensitivity for
the bank.
The restructuring of a significant part of the loan book since
2008 has largely
been completed, and Fitch believes the bank has made
conservative assessments of
its customers' abilities to service written-down loans. The
assets were acquired
at a deep discount from failed Glitnir Bank and have performed
well post
restructuring; however, the seasoning of the loan book remains
relatively
limited.
Islandsbanki's reported capital ratios are solid and leverage is
low. Fitch
expects that the bank will need to remain highly capitalised to
mitigate the
risk in the restructured loans portfolio, and to keep investor
confidence. The
latter should also be viewed in the context of investor
perception of
Islandsbanki's connection with Glitnir.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR AND VR
The ratings are sensitive to the development of the loan book.
Deteriorating
asset quality, particularly if a material proportion of
previously restructured
loans become impaired, would be ratings negative. Higher risk
appetite, for
example looser underwriting standards or significant expansion
of foreign
banking operations, could also lead to a downgrade.
The impact of lifting capital controls on Islandsbanki's funding
and business
model is a key rating sensitivity. While the ratings already
factor in that the
funds "trapped" in Iceland would largely leave the bank when the
controls are
lifted, the ratings would be sensitive to a significant
larger-than-expected
outflow. Similarly, reduced focus on liquidity and/or building
up of foreign
currency mismatches would likely be ratings negative.
A rating upgrade is not likely given Islandsbanki's
concentration on a small
economy and moderate size compared to more highly rated peers.
The ratings
already reflect a continued expected improvement in the
Icelandic operating
environment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Icelandic sovereign's track record of imposing losses on
bank creditors and
public statements of burden sharing, particularly following the
banking sector
collapse, are the main drivers for Islandsbanki's Support Rating
of '5' and
Support Rating Floor of "No Floor". While state support is
possible, Fitch does
not believe that support from the Icelandic authorities can be
relied upon. The
Support Rating could be upgraded and the Support Rating Floor
could be revised
upwards if Fitch changed its assessment of the Icelandic
authorities' propensity
to support, although this is unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: published at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: published at 'F3'
Viability Rating: published at 'bbb-'
Support Rating; published at '5'
Support Rating Floor: published at 'No Floor'
Fitch will shortly publish a Ratings Navigator and a Full Rating
Report for
Islandsbanki.
