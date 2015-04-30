(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigned Skipton Building Society's (Skipton) GBP2bn euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme ratings of 'BBB'/'F2' on 22 April 2015. The ratings apply only to the issuance of senior unsecured notes by Skipton. The rating is a senior programme rating and does not imply that the ratings will be assigned to all notes issued under the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The senior programme rating is in line with Skipton's 'BBB' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Fitch views the likelihood of default on any given senior unsecured obligation as the same as the likelihood of default of the society, because default on any material class of senior unsecured obligations would be treated by Fitch as a default of the entity. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the EMTN programme is rated in line with Skipton's Long-term IDR, the ratings are primarily sensitive to any change to its IDR. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Vanessa Flores Associate Director +44 20 3530 1515 Committee Chairperson Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Bank Rating Criteria (March 2015)', is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.