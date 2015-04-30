(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following ratings for
TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. (TV Azteca):
--Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BB-';
--USD300 million senior unsecured notes due 2018 at 'BB-';
--USD500 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 at 'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
TV Azteca's ratings reflect its solid business position as the
second largest TV
broadcaster in Mexico, with 30% market share, and one of the two
largest
Spanish-language contents producers in the world. The ratings
also reflect the
company's increased but still moderate financial leverage for
the rating level,
as well as its large cash balance which supports its sound
liquidity.
The ratings are tempered by the increasing competitive pressures
on its main
broadcasting operation in Mexico stemming from the industry
maturity and a new
entrant as a result of reform, and alternative advertisement
platforms, all of
which could continue to erode its cash flow generation and
profitability, and
increase leverage. TV Azteca's limited ability to raise debt due
to the
incurrence covenants for its senior unsecured notes also
negatively affects its
financial flexibility.
Slow Growth Ahead:
TV Azteca's advertising revenue growth in 2015 and 2016 will be
slow, in the low
single digits, as the Mexican broadcasting industry matures and
other platforms,
such as Internet, continue to attract advertisers. Although
over-the-air
broadcasting still remains the most effective advertising
platform given the
high penetration of TV in Mexican households, its revenue
portion of the total
advertising industry has gradually declined to 53% from over 60%
in the past.
The company's national advertising sales were MXN2.1 billion
during the first
quarter of 2015 (1Q'15), which was a slight decline from MXN2.2
billion a year
ago. Positively, the growing revenue contribution from Azteca
America, the
company's Spanish broadcasting network in the U.S., should help
offset the weak
growth in Mexico to an extent. In 1Q'15, Azteca America's
revenues grew by 6%
compared to a year ago, representing 13% of the total sales
during the period.
Negative Reform Impact:
The negative impact from the media sector reform will be visible
from 2016 when
Cadena Tres, the winner of the newly auctioned national
broadcasting concession,
starts operation and attempts to encroach on the existing
broadcasters' market
shares. Fitch believes that TV Azteca's market share loss will
be modest over
the medium term as the advertisers would prefer to buy
advertisement slots from
the company rather than the new entrant given its
well-established quality
content production. Nevertheless, in Fitch's view the increased
competitive
pressures that come with an additional competitor, along with
the industry
maturity, will undermine TV Azteca's growth potential and could
lead to pressure
on profitability going forward.
Margin Erosion:
Fitch forecasts the company's EBITDA margin will decline without
any meaningful
recovery in 2015 and 2016. The content production cost,
including purchased
exhibition rights, has been steadily increasing, accounting for
almost 58% of
total sales in 2014 from less than 50% in 2011. Also, the
increasing revenue
contribution from the lower margin Colombian telecom operation
will dilute the
margins. In 2014, the company's EBITDA margin, calculated by
Fitch, fell to 26%,
which compares unfavorably to 29% in 2013 and 33% in 2012.
Increased but Moderate Leverage:
TV Azteca's financial leverage is considered moderate for the
rating although it
has materially increased in recent years due to EBITDA
contraction and high
capex requirements. The company's gross and net leverage have
increased to 4.6x
and 2.9x, respectively, as of March 2015, which compare to 3.2x
and 2x at
end-2013, and 2.6x and 0.8x at end-2012. Given the
aforementioned weak operating
outlook and continued EBITDA loss from Colombia until 2016,
Fitch does not
expect any material improvement in the company's financial
profile in the short-
to medium-term as any significant free cash flow (FCF)
generation is unlikely.
Positive Long-Term Diversification:
Over the long term, TV Azteca will benefit from cash flow
diversification with
its fiber optic network projects in Colombia and Peru with the
support from
their governments. The overseas expansion into fixed-line
telecom operations can
help mitigate the risk stemming from the increasing competitive
pressure in its
domestic broadcasting operations to a certain extent, although
the contribution
will remain small for the medium term. The company plans to
increase the revenue
portion from this segment to 10% in the long term.
Good Liquidity:
The company's liquidity profile is sound in light of its MXN5.4
billion cash
balance, which fully covers its short-term debt of MXN1.1
billion as of March
31, 2015. Aside from the short-term debt due in 2015, the
company faces no debt
maturity until 2018, which provides comfort even as the company
uses its cash
balance to support the strategic investments in the short- to
medium-term.
Negatively, TV Azteca's financial flexibility to raise
additional debt should
remain constrained, due to the incurrence covenant for its
senior unsecured
notes.
Key Assumptions
--Low- to mid-single-digit annual revenue growth in 2015 and
2016;
--Market share gradually declines to below 30% in the long term
due to the new
entrant;
--EBITDA margin to trend down to below 25% over the medium term;
--Negative FCF to continue in 2015 mainly due to capex for HD
conversion;
--Minor debt reduction in 2015 through repayment of USD71
million Euro
commercial paper;
--Net leverage to be around 3x in 2015 and 2016, in line with
the level at March
2015 in the absence of any sizable strategic investments.
Rating Sensitivities
A negative rating action could be considered in the case of a
material market
share loss and further margin erosion, as well as weaker cash
generation due to
high strategic investments and content purchases, and/or
shareholder returns
resulting in the company's net leverage increasing to above 4x
on a sustained
basis.
Factors that could lead to a positive rating action include a
combination of the
following: additional profitable business lines contributing to
improvement in
cash flow generation, consistently low leverage through the
cycle, sustained
increase in market share that would lead to higher cash
generation allowing the
company to weather its large working capital requirement.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3114
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gilberto Gonzalez, CFA
Associate Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Committee Chair
Daniel R. Kastholm, CFA
Regional Group Head - Latin America
+1-312-368-2070
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014)
--'Media - Ratings Navigator Companion' (February 17, 2015)
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage


Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status


