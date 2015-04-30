(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s (Bristol- Myers, Bristol, BMY) Euro
Bond issuance.
The net proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used to
fund, in part, the
redemption of the company's existing 2016 and 2022 senior
unsecured Euro notes.
A full list of the company's ratings follows at the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Fitch expects Bristol-Myers to operate with leverage below 2.0
times (x)
following the divestiture of its diabetes business. Leverage at
Dec. 31, 2014
was 2.1x.
--Fitch anticipates that continued market uptake of Bristol's
medicines with
longer patent protection and the successful commercialization of
key research
projects will help offset the effects of the patent expirations
of Baraclude and
Abilify during 2015.
--Bristol has made progress in advancing a number of late-stage
pipeline
candidates that treat various cancers and hepatitis C, which
will help
longer-term growth.
--Baraclude and Abilify patent expirations will be a headwind to
sales and cash
flows in 2015. Nevertheless, Fitch does see meaningful
operational improvement
in 2016 as new and established patent-protected drugs continue
to gain traction
and patent expiries are more manageable.
--The sale of the company's diabetes business has reduced EBITDA
and left
Bristol less diversified. However, Fitch believes the company
will benefit from
its narrower strategic focus from gains in operational
efficiency and research
productivity in the intermediate to long term.
--Fitch believes Bristol will use a cash deployment strategy
that generally
preserves cash through 2015 by moderating its share repurchases.
Leverage Expected to Generally Remain Below 2.0x
Fitch expects that Bristol will generally operate with gross
debt leverage
(total debt/EBITDA) below 2.0x during the forecast horizon. The
company paid
down approximately $755 million in debt during the first quarter
of 2014 and has
maintained profitability during the past 12 months.
Patent Protected Products Growing
Bristol has a number of growth drivers for the intermediate term
that will help
to mitigate the roughly 20% of sales at risk to patent expiries
through the end
of 2016. The company's longer-dated patented products continue
to generate solid
growth. Sprycel (chronic myeloid leukemia), Yervoy (metastatic
melanoma) and
Orencia (rheumatoid arthiritis) are generating strong
double-digit growth as
favorable clinical outcomes drive increased utilization. Eliquis
(blood clots)
revenues have increased eight-fold over the prior year due to
positive clinical
data and improved formulary positioning.
Pipeline Progress
Bristol-Myers has made meaningful progress with its late-stage
pipeline during
the past year, during which it has advanced treatments for
cancer and hepatitis
C through its pipeline. Opdivo/nivolumab (cancer) has had
numerous positive
developments, including FDA approval in December 2014 to treat
skin cancer.
Moderate Impact from Patent Losses in 2015 - 2016
A second wave of drug patent expirations occurs in 2015 - 2016
when Baraclude
and Abilify lose market exclusivity in the U.S. The maturing
medicines account
for roughly 20% of total revenues. The patent expiration of
Baraclude in the
U.S. is immaterial, although the expected loss of exclusivity in
international
markets in October 2016 poses a moderate challenge, as its
international sales
account for roughly 8% of total firm sales.
Expected strong performance of Yervoy and Eliquis and continued
growth of core
blockbuster medicines, notably Sprycel, Reyataz, and Orencia,
should provide
support during the 2015 -2016 patent expiry period. As such, the
negative effect
on sales growth and operating margin should be more moderate
than what Bristol
experienced during 2012 when Plavix lost most of its sales
because of generic
competition after its U.S. patent expired.
Sharpened Strategic Focus
In its effort to narrow its strategic focus, Bristol-Myers sold
its diabetes
business to AstraZeneca in the February 2014. Fitch believes,
over the long
term, the benefits of an increased strategic focus (improved
operational
efficiencies and research productivity) will offset the negative
effect of
divestiture-related decrease in product portfolio
diversification.
Bristol received $2.7 billion cash at closing and will receive
$800 million in
potential approval milestones and sales performance milestones
of potentially
$600 million payable in 2020. The company will also receive
specified royalties
on the diabetes' business net worldwide sales through 2025.
Soft Near-Term FCF
Fitch forecasts relatively soft annual free cash flow (FCF; cash
from operations
less dividends and capital expenditures) generation of roughly
500 million to
$700 million during 2014 -2015, mainly the result of top-line
pressure from
patent expiries and the loss of contribution from the diabetes
franchise. Steady
improvements should follow in 2016 and beyond as new products,
recently-launched
and to-be-launched, gain traction. FCF in the latest 12-month
(LTM) period ended
Dec. 31, 2014 was $224 million, compared to $699 million in
prior year's LTM
period.
Cash Preservation through Patent Cliff
Fitch believes that Bristol will deploy cash in a relatively
conservative manner
throughout 2015. While Fitch expects that Bristol will continue
to support its
dividend, the company will likely lean towards cash preservation
over
significant share repurchases. During the LTM period ended Dec.
31, 2014, share
repurchases declined and issuances actually exceeded purchases
with net proceeds
of $288 million compared to net issuances of $131 million in the
prior year
period.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS:
Fitch's key assumptions for Bristol-Myer's 'A-'/Stable Outlook
include:
--Modest revenue decline during 2015, primarily driven by the
negative effect of
foreign exchange movement and the patent expiries of Abilify and
Baraclude;
--Established products such as Orencia, Yervoy and Eliquis as
well as recently
introduced Opdivo should mitigate some of the headwinds to
top-line growth;
--EBITDA margin to increase to 25%-26% as mix improves with
newer product growth
and ongoing efforts to rein in costs yield savings;
--Annual FCF (cash flow from operations minus capital
expenditures minus
dividends) to decline to roughly $500 - $600 million during
2015;
--Leverage to trend slightly below 2.0x during 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: While Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating
action in the near
term, future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to such
an action include:
Given the anticipated operational pressure from expiring drug
patents through
2016, Fitch would consider a positive rating action if it
believes gross debt
leverage will be maintained below 1.7x and FCF will remain
positive through the
forecast period. Drivers of operational improvement that would
support a
positive revision include strong demand for new therapeutics, as
well as
successful commercialization of promising oral Hepatitis C
treatments and the
potential first-in-class oncology drug, Opdivo/nivolumumab.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
Ratings pressure would result if the company is not successful
in mitigating the
negative effects in 2015 - 2016 of the Abilify, Sustiva, and
Baraclude patent
expirations. A negative Rating Outlook or a one-notch downgrade
could follow a
sustained increase in total debt leverage to greater than 2.0x
together with
significant FCF contraction resulting from margin compression
and incremental
borrowings.
Fitch currently rates Bristol-Myers Squibb as follows:
--IDR 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-';
--Bank loan 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick
Director
+1-312-368-3169
Committee Chairperson
Jason Pompei
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 2014);
--'Pharmaceuticals: Ratings Navigator Companion' (November
2014);
--'Global Pharmaceutical R&D Pipeline - Approvals Accelerating'
(February 2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Pharmaceuticals: Ratings Navigator Companihere
Global Pharmaceutical R&D Pipeline (Approvals Accelerating)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.