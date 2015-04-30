(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 30 (Fitch) Moving HSBC's headquarters out of
the UK is unlikely
to have a significant direct impact on the banking group's
credit profile, says
Fitch Ratings. The group is, however, likely to have to hold
more capital on the
balance sheet of its UK subsidiary.
Ratings of the group and that of entities within the HSBC group
could change if
HSBC's financial flexibility was affected, particularly if
dividend payments and
capital injections between the operating entities, intermediate
holding
companies and the top holding company were to become
constrained.
HSBC's board announced on 24 April that it had begun an official
review of
whether to maintain its domicile in the UK.
A move to Hong Kong from London is most likely the principal
option being
explored by the HSBC board because of the bank's long history
and significant
exposures in the territory. The group's regulatory guidelines
are unlikely to
change significantly despite the main regulator switching to the
Hong Kong
Monetary Authority (HKMA) from the Bank of England's Prudential
Regulation
Authority (PRA). As a global bank with principal subsidiaries in
the UK, Hong
Kong and US, effective regulation of the bank's key operations
would remain
shared among several regulators including those in the UK and
US.
We do not expect a move to affect the bank's capacity to issue
in international
markets, nor should it affect the overall fungibility of
resources. HSBC's local
entities are likely to increase issuance themselves,
particularly if they are
required to hold bail-in-able debt.
HSBC and its HK subsidiary already will have to hold 2.5%
capital buffers for
their global and domestic significant importance, respectively.
In addition, we
expect that the 2.5% countercyclical buffer that the HKMA is
phasing in from
January 2016 for Hong Kong banks will similarly feed into the
calculation of
HSBC's blended consolidated buffer, regardless of where it is
domiciled. The
definition of what constitutes a Hong Kong exposure could,
however, be
different.
However, this would be the first global systemically important
financial
institution that comes under HKMA scope as primary regulator,
and HKMA is likely
to have to increase its resources to effectively regulate the
non-Asian
activities of HSBC. Notably, HSBC's China exposure reporting
would apply to the
whole group, and not just the Hong Kong subsidiary, thus
increasing the
transparency and depth of supervision in this key growth area.
In general,
having the principal regulator close to the main operations of a
bank improves
the quality of regulation. However, for groups like HSBC whose
exposures spread
across and are incorporated in multiple regions, cross-border
coordination by
its key regulators is critical.
We expect the HKMA to continue to regulate the local Hong Kong
subsidiary as
conservatively as before. At the same time, we would expect
regulatory
requirements from the PRA relating to the group's UK subsidiary
to increase in
the event of such a move. Presently, the PRA's capital and
liquidity
requirements for the UK operations result in lower capital
ratios at HSBC Bank
plc (the UK subsidiary) than is likely to be the case were it a
standalone bank.
This is because they take into account the availability of
ordinary support
provided and available to it from its parent.
The IDRs of HSBC and its key subsidiaries do not rely on
sovereign support. The
group's financial strength exceeds our support rating floors for
the UK and HK
subsidiaries, both of which are likely be withdrawn in due
course as the HK and
UK authorities are both committed to global policy initiatives
on resolution
frameworks for systemically important banks. While HSBC's
USD2.63trn
balance-sheet is nearly 10 times Hong Kong's GDP, one of the
largest ratios of
any G-SIFI, the regulatory reform agenda has reduced the
importance of the home
jurisdiction's capacity to provide sovereign support.
Owing to the complexity of HSBC's group structure, it is
difficult to assess the
full financial impact of such a move. Moving its headquarters
would reduce the
UK bank levy, but this is just one consideration. Strains on the
group's
back-office functions and management's time may be significant
and increased
operational risk may not be desirable as long as the bank is
operating under its
Deferred Prosecution Agreement.
The bank is due to present a strategy update in June.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
HSBC Holdings plc - Ratings Navigator
here
2015 Outlook: Global Trading and Universal Banks
here
