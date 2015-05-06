(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia
has assigned
National Long-Term Ratings of 'AAA(idn)' to PT Indosat Tbk's
(Indosat;
BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable) IDR1.75trn senior unsecured bonds and
IDR250bn sukuk ijarah
issues. The issues are from Indosat's IDR9trn bond programme and
IDR1trn sukuk
ijarah programme - affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' on 27 March 2015 - and
are
consequently rated at the same level as the programmes. Indosat
will use the
debt issue proceeds to refinance its existing US dollar debt and
to fund capex.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Parent's Support: Indosat's 'BBB' IDR incorporates a three-notch
uplift from its
stand-alone credit profile of 'BB' based on its strategic and
financial linkages
with its 65% parent, Ooredoo Q.S.C (Ooredoo; A+/Stable).
Ooredoo's bond and loan
documents contain a cross-default clause covering significant
subsidiaries,
including Indosat. Indosat is one of Ooredoo's largest and
fastest-growing
subsidiaries, accounting for about 22% of Ooredoo's group
revenue, 25% of EBITDA
and 25% of capex in 2014.
Stand-alone 'BB': Indosat's stand-alone credit profile of 'BB'
is based on its
second-largest market position with a 20% revenue market share,
operating
EBITDAR margin of over 40% and a moderate 2014 funds flow from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage of 2.4x. We believe that Indosat
will generate
positive free cash flow (FCF) margin of 2%-3% during 2015-17 as
capex will trend
down once it completes its network modernisation by end-2015.
Lower Profitability: We believe that Indosat's 2015-16 operating
EBITDAR margin
will deteriorate towards 40% (2014: 42.5%) mainly due to intense
competition in
the data segment and higher marketing costs. A decline in
profitability is also
due to a change in the revenue mix as lower-margin data services
substitute more
profitable voice and text services. We estimated data's EBITDA
margin is around
15%-20% - much lower than traditional voice and text's
profitability of over
40%.
Exposure to Rupiah Depreciation: Indosat is exposed to rupiah
depreciation as
46% of its IDR25.5trn debt is in US dollars, of which around 56%
is hedged
through forward contracts. It also pays about USD40m-45m in
tower lease rentals
denominated in US dollars, which further exposes its EBITDA to
currency risk. We
estimate that a 15% further depreciation in IDR will add about
0.3x to Indosat's
leverage. However, management's strategy to gradually refinance
its US dollar
debt through rupiah debt will mitigate the forex risk over the
medium term.
At end-September 2014, the average debt maturity is comfortable
at 4.3 years.
Positive FCF: We forecast that Indosat will generate at least
2%-3% in FCF
margin from 2015 as its cash flow from operations of IDR8trn
will be sufficient
to fund its capex of IDR7trn and dividends of around
IDR200bn-300bn. The ratio
of capex to revenue for 2015-16 will trend down to around
28%-30% (2014: 33%) as
it completes its network modernisation. During 2014, Indosat
tripled its 3G
sites to 15,962 (2013: 5,409) and caught up with XL's 16,000 and
drew closer to
Telkom's 30,000 3G sites.
We believe that Indosat's strategy to roll out 3G technology
using two spectrum
bandwidths of 900MHz and 2100MHz will bring capex savings
relative to
competitors, which are using mostly 2100MHz.
Smaller Telcos to Exit: We believe that the industry will
further consolidate in
2015 as intense data competition will force smaller,
unprofitable telcos to
consider exiting the market, reducing the industry participants
to four from
six, and bring more stability to data tariffs. During 2014, PT
Smartfren Telecom
Tbk (CCC(idn)) emerged as the sole code division multiple access
(CDMA) operator
as PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (BBB-/Stable) Flexi
division and PT Bakrie
Telecom Tbk closed their struggling CDMA operations.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow by low single-digit percentage in 2015 driven
by data
services.
- Operating EBITDAR margin to decline to 40% due to data-led
substitution of
more profitable voice and text services and depressed data
tariffs. (Please
refer to "2015 Outlook: Indonesian Telecommunications Services",
dated 11
November 2014 for details on Fitch's view on the industry.)
- Positive FCF margin of 2%-3% starting 2015 as capex/revenue
will trend down to
28%-30%.
- Effective interest rate to increase to 8.5%-9% over the Fitch
base case as
Indosat replaces its lower-cost US dollar debt through rupiah
debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The programme, issuance and class ratings are at the highest
level on the
National Ratings scale and therefore cannot be upgraded.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Any weakening of the links between Indosat and Ooredoo
- FFO-adjusted net leverage rising above 3.0x on a sustained
basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olly Prayudi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 March 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email:
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" dated 28 May 2014 and
"National Scale
Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
