(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) EU bank short-term (ST) debt is as
vulnerable to
bail-in as long-term debt in the event of bank resolution, says
Fitch Ratings.
This could lead to ST investors changing their behaviour,
preferring exposure to
EU operating banks rather than their holding companies or
shifting the legal
form of the exposure to reduce bail-in risk.
Bail-in buffer initiatives such as the EU Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive's 'minimum requirement for own funds and eligible
liabilities' and the
Financial Stability Board's (FSB) proposals for 'total loss
absorbing capacity'
include a one-year minimum maturity requirement for liabilities
to be eligible.
Some investors have interpreted this as meaning that debt with
an initial
maturity of more than one year is more likely to be bailed in
than debt with
shorter initial maturities. Fitch believes the purpose of this
requirement is to
ensure liabilities do not roll off rapidly under stress and not
to exempt
eligible short-term liabilities from losses. If a resolution
event occurs,
eligible bank debt maturing in less than one year, such as
commercial paper, is
as vulnerable to bail-in or 'bad bank' liquidation procedures as
debt maturing
in more than one year.
Consequently, bail-in buffer proposals could trigger a shift by
ST investors to
reduce default risk. Under a 'single point of entry' resolution
approach via a
holding company, ST investors might prefer exposure to the
operating company
(regulated bank), rather the holding company's ST debt. Under
the FSB's plans,
holding company senior debt is intended to protect senior
creditors of the
operating bank and be bailed in first. Protection of the
operating company's
senior creditors can be achieved by down-streaming the holding
company debt into
the operating company, in a subordinated manner, for example.
The FSB's proposals, when finalised, will apply to the largest
global
systemically important banks. In contrast, the EU's requirement
applies to all
EU banks and is set on a case-by-case basis by the supervisor;
the European
Banking Authority is due to finalize its draft technical
standards by July 2015.
Draft legislation in Germany addresses the technical legal
challenges in
implementing the EU's Single Resolution Mechanism. It proposes
an amendment to
the German Banking Act under which, investors in German bank
senior unsecured
debt (and now also Schuldscheine, according to a recent
amendment to the draft
law) would be bailed in ahead of other senior unsecured
creditors such as
institutional depositors in the event of resolution. This action
is permitted
under EU law because the BRRD reflects the hierarchy of claims
in domestic
insolvency law.
In Germany, or more widely if other EU countries adopt this
approach, this could
incentivise ST investors to switch exposure from debt
instruments such as
commercial paper to deposits or deposit-like instruments like
certificates of
deposit, provided their seniority is confirmed in final
legislation.
Weakening government support for EU banks is exerting pressure
on both ST and LT
bank ratings. Around 30 EU banks face pressure on their ST
ratings, as was
highlighted in a recent publication, 'EU Bank Short-Term
Ratings', available by
clicking on the link above. The German debt subordination
proposals were
highlighted in a previous Fitch comment (published prior to the
Schuldscheine
amendment to the draft law), 'German Senior Debt Law Would
Improve Bank
Resolvability', available on www.fitchratings.com.
