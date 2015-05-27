(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a special
report on the
Spanish autonomous communities' 2014 results, showing how their
operating
performance worsened last year. "Spanish Autonomous Communities:
Preliminary
2014 Results: Still Negative Current Balance" also indicates
that Fitch expects
continuing state support, notably the further financial
liquidity measures
provided by Royal Decree Law 17/2014, which was published on 26
December 2014
(see "Fitch: State Support for Spanish Regions Reinforced and
Extended", dated
13 April 2015 on www.fitchratings.com).
At end-March, the Directorate General for Regional and Local
Co-ordination
published the 2014 preliminary results under public accounting,
indicating a
moderate deficit before debt variation of 2% of GDP (2013:
1.8%). Final results
will be released in June 2016. Before April 2015, the Internal
Audit Department
of the State published the preliminary 2014 individual fiscal
deficit results
under national accounting, showing the aggregate fiscal deficit
increased to
1.66% of GDP (2013: 1.54%), above the target of 1%. These are
preliminary
results and will be final by 15 October 2015.
The deficit under national accounting remains above target but
is much narrower
than reported in 2012. Nevertheless, Fitch is still concerned
about the level of
the current balance (difference between current revenue and
current
expenditure), which was not only negative in 2014 for the fifth
consecutive
year, but also widened to minus EUR10.9bn from minus EUR7.3bn in
2013. This
comes from the operating revenue decrease of EUR1.1bn yoy (1%),
which was due to
the conservative funding system allocation made by the central
government, with
a EUR2.1bn decline or 3% yoy, while own revenues increased by
EUR1.2bn.
Revenues from the funding system from central government
generally contribute
75% of the operating revenues of the autonomous communities, and
if the
allocation in 2014 had been in line with nominal GDP growth,
operating revenue
would have increased by 1%, reducing the negative current
balance. Some tax
revenues managed by the autonomous communities were highly
positive, in
particular, the tax on wealth transfer and legal documents grew
by 13% yoy.
Operating expenditure increased in 2014 by EUR2bn or 1% yoy,
after the
cost-containment measures introduced in 2011-2013 were lifted.
In this period,
autonomous communities made significant efforts, particularly
regarding staff
costs and current transfers, and consequently operating spending
dropped by a
significant 7.5% or EUR9.6bn in 2011-2013.
Capital expenditure was EUR15.7bn in 2014, 8.3% less than in
2013. In the last
five years this figure averaged EUR23bn, so autonomous
communities were able to
post a moderate deficit under public accounting due to this
relatively low level
of capital spending.
The full comment is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
