(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Spanish Autonomous Communities: Preliminary 2014 Results here BARCELONA, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a special report on the Spanish autonomous communities' 2014 results, showing how their operating performance worsened last year. "Spanish Autonomous Communities: Preliminary 2014 Results: Still Negative Current Balance" also indicates that Fitch expects continuing state support, notably the further financial liquidity measures provided by Royal Decree Law 17/2014, which was published on 26 December 2014 (see "Fitch: State Support for Spanish Regions Reinforced and Extended", dated 13 April 2015 on www.fitchratings.com). At end-March, the Directorate General for Regional and Local Co-ordination published the 2014 preliminary results under public accounting, indicating a moderate deficit before debt variation of 2% of GDP (2013: 1.8%). Final results will be released in June 2016. Before April 2015, the Internal Audit Department of the State published the preliminary 2014 individual fiscal deficit results under national accounting, showing the aggregate fiscal deficit increased to 1.66% of GDP (2013: 1.54%), above the target of 1%. These are preliminary results and will be final by 15 October 2015. The deficit under national accounting remains above target but is much narrower than reported in 2012. Nevertheless, Fitch is still concerned about the level of the current balance (difference between current revenue and current expenditure), which was not only negative in 2014 for the fifth consecutive year, but also widened to minus EUR10.9bn from minus EUR7.3bn in 2013. This comes from the operating revenue decrease of EUR1.1bn yoy (1%), which was due to the conservative funding system allocation made by the central government, with a EUR2.1bn decline or 3% yoy, while own revenues increased by EUR1.2bn. Revenues from the funding system from central government generally contribute 75% of the operating revenues of the autonomous communities, and if the allocation in 2014 had been in line with nominal GDP growth, operating revenue would have increased by 1%, reducing the negative current balance. Some tax revenues managed by the autonomous communities were highly positive, in particular, the tax on wealth transfer and legal documents grew by 13% yoy. Operating expenditure increased in 2014 by EUR2bn or 1% yoy, after the cost-containment measures introduced in 2011-2013 were lifted. In this period, autonomous communities made significant efforts, particularly regarding staff costs and current transfers, and consequently operating spending dropped by a significant 7.5% or EUR9.6bn in 2011-2013. Capital expenditure was EUR15.7bn in 2014, 8.3% less than in 2013. In the last five years this figure averaged EUR23bn, so autonomous communities were able to post a moderate deficit under public accounting due to this relatively low level of capital spending. The full comment is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.