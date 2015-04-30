(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes Crown Castle
International
Corp.'s (Crown) proposed acquisition of Quanta Fiber Networks,
Inc. (Sunesys)
for $1 billion in cash will not affect its current 'BB' Issuer
Default Rating or
Positive Rating Outlook.
Crown has agreed to acquire Sunesys, a wholly owned subsidiary
of Quanta
Services, Inc., in a transaction expected to close by the end of
the year.
Sunesys is a fiber services provider that owns or has rights to
nearly 10,000
miles of fiber in major metropolitan areas. The business is
expected to generate
approximately $80 million to $85 million of gross margin and
incur approximately
$20 million in general and administrative expenses in the first
year of Crown's
ownership. Strategically, the acquisition complements Crown's
rapidly growing
small cell network business by providing significant additional
fiber for small
cell deployments. On a pro forma basis, Crown would own or have
access to 16,000
miles of fiber.
Fitch believes Crown intends to fund the transaction in a
leverage neutral
manner, with the transaction funded at least in part through
proceeds from asset
sales or equity financing. Crown is currently exploring the sale
of its 77.6%
stake in CCAL, its Australian subsidiary, but no agreement has
been announced to
date.
Crown's ratings are supported by the strong recurring cash flows
generated from
its leasing operations, the robust EBITDA margin that should
continue to
increase over time as a result of new lease-up opportunities,
and the scale of
its tower portfolio. Crown's primary focus on the U.S. market,
compared with
seeking growth in emerging markets, reduces operating risk.
These factors lend
considerable stability to cash flows and lead to a lower
business risk profile
than most typical corporate credits.
Crown's Rating Outlook is currently Positive, given progress
made on
deleveraging following two major acquisitions of towers, or
rights to towers,
since the end of 2012. These transactions include the $2.5
billion T-Mobile
transaction in 2012, which was largely debt financed, and the
$4.8 billion AT&T
Inc. transaction in 2013, which was primarily financed with
equity. Fitch
expects Crown's 2015 gross leverage to be in the low 5x area,
which is within
the 'BB+' range of Fitch's expectations for leverage for a tower
company with
Crown's business and financial risk profile.
In December 2014, Crown began paying out a higher proportion of
cash flow to its
shareholders as it increased its distribution to $3.28 per
share, or
approximately $1.1 billion annually, from $1.40 per share, or
approximately $470
million annually. The payout represents an acceleration relative
to previous
expectations but will slow future distribution growth. In
addition, the change
reduces the rate at which net operating loss carryforwards are
used to manage
required real estate investment trust (REIT) distributions.
Crown has meaningful cash generation, balance sheet cash,
revolving credit
facility availability and a favorable maturity schedule relative
to available
liquidity. Cash, excluding restricted cash, was $240 million as
of March 31,
2015. For the latest 12 months (LTM) ended March 31, 2015, FCF
after dividends
was approximately $98 million. Crown spent $842 million on
capital expenditures
during this period, of which approximately $90 million were
sustaining capital
expenditures, with the balance discretionary in nature.
CCOC had $1.37 billion available on its $2.23 billion senior
secured revolving
credit facility as of March 31, 2015. The revolving credit
facility matures in
November 2018. The financial covenants within the credit
agreement include a
total net leverage ratio of 5.5x, and consolidated interest
coverage of 2.5x.
For 2015, Crown expects adjusted funds from operations of
approximately $1.45
billion. Crown's maturity profile is manageable; in 2015,
anticipated repayments
for securitized debt are expected under the terms of $250
million of tower
revenue notes and $254 million (face value) of WCP securitized
notes. Crown
intends to offer new tower revenue notes to repay certain
existing tower notes
and to raise proceeds for general corporate purposes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: An upgrade is likely in the near term given
expectations for gross
leverage to be in the low 5x range by the end of 2015.
Negative: Future developments potentially leading to a negative
rating action
include an increase in leverage above 6x for a protracted period
of time due to
an acquisition funded mostly by debt, or a change in financial
policy targeting
higher leverage.
