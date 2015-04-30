(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will maintain the
'BB+/RR1' issue rating
on Level 3 Financing, Inc.'s (Level 3 Financing) proposed senior
secured term
loan that is expected to be used to refinance the company's
existing equivalent
sized tranche B term loan due January 2022. Level 3 Financing is
a wholly owned
subsidiary of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT). The Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) for both LVLT and Level 3 Financing is 'B+' with a
Positive Outlook. LVLT
had approximately $11.5 billion of consolidated debt outstanding
on March 31,
2015.
The terms of the new credit facility, including the security and
guaranty
structure are expected to be substantially similar to the
existing Tranche B
2022 term loan. Outside of an expected reduction of interest
expense related to
this transaction, LVLT's credit profile has not substantially
changed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--LVLT remains committed to operate within its 3x to 5x net
leverage target. The
enhanced scale and ability to generate meaningful free cash flow
(FCF) resulting
from the TW Telecom, Inc. (TWTC) acquisition reinforces Fitch's
expectation for
further strengthening of LVLT's credit profile.
--The TWTC acquisition increases LVLT's scale and focus on
high-margin
enterprise account revenues while increasing the company's
overall competitive
position and ability to capture incremental market share;
--The acquisition is clearly in line with LVLT's strategy to
shift its revenue
and customer focus to become a predominantly enterprise-focused
entity.
--The company is poised to generate sustainable levels of FCF
(defined as cash
flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends).
Fitch anticipates
LVLT FCF generation will grow to nearly 10% of revenues by
year-end 2016 on a
pro forma basis.
--The operating leverage inherent to LVLT's business model
positions the company
to expand both gross and EBITDA margins.
Consolidated leverage, pro forma for the TWTC acquisition, is
4.6x before
consideration of any operating cost synergies and declines to
4.3x after
factoring in $200 million of anticipated operating cost
synergies. LVLT leverage
increased year-over-year to 5.6x on an actual basis as of March
31, 2015 as a
result of the effect of acquisition financing. Fitch continues
to expect LVLT's
credit profile will strengthen as the company benefits from
anticipated EBITDA
growth, FCF generation and cost synergies related to the TWTC
acquisition.
The TWTC acquisition improves LVLT's ability to generate
consistent levels of
FCF. Fitch anticipates LVLT FCF generation will grow to nearly
10% by year-end
2016 on a pro forma basis. The company has generated
approximately $324 million
of FCF through the LTM ended March 31, 2015. Fitch believes the
company's
ability to grow high-margin core network services (CNS) revenues
coupled with
the strong operating leverage inherent to its operating profile
position the
company to generate consistent levels of FCF.
The TWTC acquisition is in line with LVLT's strategy to shift
its revenue and
customer focus to become a predominately enterprise-focused
entity. TWTC's
strong metropolitan network supports LVLT's overall strategy.
Pro forma for the
transaction, LVLT's revenue from enterprise customers increases
to 72% of total
CNS revenue from 68%. From a regional perspective, North America
CNS revenue
would increase to 79% of total CNS revenue, up from
approximately 73%.
LVLT's network capabilities, in particular its strong
metropolitan network,
along with a broad product and service portfolio emphasizing
Internet protocol
(IP)-based infrastructure and managed services provide the
company a solid base
to grow its enterprise segment revenues. Fitch believes that
revenue growth
prospects within LVLT's CNS segment stand to benefit from the
transition among
enterprise customers from legacy time division multiplexing
(TDM) communications
infrastructure to Ethernet or IP VPN infrastructure based on IP.
Fitch believes that LVLT's liquidity position is adequate given
the rating, and
that overall financial flexibility is enhanced with positive FCF
generation. The
company's liquidity position is primarily supported by cash
carried on its
balance sheet which as of March 31, 2015 totaled approximately
$567 million (pro
forma for the redemption of 9.375% senior notes due 2015), and
expected FCF
generation. As of Dec. 31, 2014, $63 million of cash was
denominated in
Venezuelan bolivares. LVLT does not maintain a revolver, which
limits its
financial flexibility in Fitch's opinion. LVLT's maturity
profile is manageable
within the context of FCF generation expectations and access to
capital markets.
As expected, LVLT converted approximately $333 million
outstanding principal
remaining on its 7% convertible senior notes due 2015 into
approximately 12
million shares of LVLT common. The company does not have
material scheduled
maturities during the remainder of 2015, and the next scheduled
maturity is not
until 2018 when approximately $300 million of debt is scheduled
to mature.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
What Could Lead to a Positive Rating Action:
--Consolidated leverage maintained at 4x or lower;
--Consistent generation of positive FCF, with FCF-to-adjusted
debt of 5% or
greater;
--Positive operating momentum characterized by consistent core
network service
revenue growth and gross margin expansion.
What Could Lead to a Negative Rating Action:
--Weakening of LVLT's operating profile, as signaled by
deteriorating margins
and revenue erosion brought on by difficult economic conditions
or competitive
pressure;
--Discretionary management decisions including but not limited
to execution of
merger and acquisition activity that increases leverage beyond
5.5x in the
absence of a credible de-leveraging plan.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
