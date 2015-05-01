(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ratings on Theatre (Hospitals) No. 1 Plc and Theatre (Hospitals) No.2 Plc as the agency no longer has sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for these issuers. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch lacks sufficient information to monitor the operational performance of the portfolio of hospitals and does not expect to receive any such information going forward. As a result, it is not possible to maintain the ratings on the class C and D notes. Fitch also notes that the transactions are in an advanced stage of undergoing a material restructuring of their respective capital structures. The ratings are withdrawn at the following levels. Theatre (Hospitals) No.1 plc: GBP48.4m class C notes: 'B+'; Negative Outlook GBP48.4m class D notes: 'B'; Negative Outlook Theatre (Hospitals) No.2 plc: GBP32.3m class C notes: 'B+'; Negative Outlook GBP32.3m class D notes: 'B'; Negative Outlook SUMMARY OF CREDIT The transactions are securitisations of loans to property-owning entities (the propco) secured on 35 private hospitals operated by BMI, the acute private hospital division of General Healthcare Group (GHG). The propco's principal source of repayment under the term loan is the net rent received under leases payable by tenants operating within BMI. BMI is the largest independent provider of private patient care in the UK, operating a total of 72 hospitals with over 3,000 beds. Both issuers are identical in structure and their notes rank equally with one another. Contact: Primary Analyst Radim Radkovsky Associate Director +44 20 3530 1254 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst George Abbatt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1576 Committee Chairperson Dan Robertson Managing Director +44 20 3530 1312 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' dated 11 July 2012, 'Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations', dated 22 July 2014, and ' Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) and Loans in EMEA' dated 10 June 2014, and are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance here Rating Criteria for UK Whole Business Securitisations here Rating Criteria for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) and Loans in EMEA here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.