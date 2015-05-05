(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 05 (Fitch) US credit investors are
increasingly wary of
risk in the high-yield bond asset class, primarily related to
energy companies,
according to the Fitch Ratings/Fixed Income Forum latest senior
investor survey.
Approximately 61% of respondents believe HY corporate bonds are
modestly or
strongly overvalued.
Expectations for fundamental credit conditions were much more
negative for the
HY bond asset class than for other fixed-income segments in our
April survey.
More than three-quarters (78%) of respondents said they expect
HY fundamental
credit conditions to deteriorate in the next 12 months - up from
61% in our
September survey and ahead of leveraged loans, where 68%
predicted
deterioration.
Fitch believes sustained low oil prices will result in an
increase in defaults
among weaker HY energy companies over the next couple of years.
However, other
sectors such as consumer discretionary will benefit and support
the broader
economy. Roughly 96% of respondents believe the impact of the
oil price decline
will have a neutral or meaningfully positive effect on the
broader US economy
and 92% believe it will have a neutral or meaningfully positive
effect on the
global economy.
The energy sector is the main source of credit concern for HY
bonds. Energy
accounts for almost one-fifth (18%) of outstanding HY bonds and
is the corporate
sector expected by most investors to see deteriorating
fundamental credit
conditions. It comprises a much lower portion (only 5%) of the
institutional
leveraged loan market.
Survey respondents also expect HY spreads to widen - half of
those polled (49%)
expect this trend for speculative grade corporates, well ahead
of the
second-worst sector, CDOs.
Fitch has previously flagged the rising risk in HY especially
within the energy
segment. The energy default rate is rising, reaching 0.9% at
the end of March,
as Quicksilver Resources and Dune Energy filed for bankruptcy.
This rate is set
to rise further, due to American Eagle Energy's and RAAM Global
Energy's missed
interest payments, along with Venoco Inc.'s distressed debt
exchange, while
potential defaults for Connacher Oil and Gas, Samson Investment
Co., and Sabine
Oil and Gas LLC loom with ongoing restructuring talks. The
trailing twelve month
exploration and production subsector default rate stands at 1.7%
while the
overall HY default mark finished March at 3.4%, unchanged for
the second
consecutive month.
Energy issuers are also paying up for new debt, reflecting
pressures from weak
commodity prices and investors' greater sensitivity to rising
risk in the
sector. The 7.3% new issue par weighted average coupon for the
HY energy sector
during the first quarter surpassed the overall non-financial HY
corporate level
for the first time since 2011. This level was well above the
6.2% figure for new
issues in first-quarter 2014 and nearly 160 bps higher than its
2013 trough. 85%
of energy companies in the market in the first quarter paid a
higher coupon
compared with the average on their existing bonds.
The Fitch Ratings/Fixed Income Forum investor survey closed on
10 April. It
represents the views of 75 senior US investors. We will publish
the full results
in the next couple of weeks.
