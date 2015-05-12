(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an
exposure draft of
a proposed update to its criteria for notching in the Global
Insurance sector
entitled 'Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria.' Market
participants may
provide comments to Fitch during a consultation period that ends
on June 19,
2015.
'Notching' refers to the practice of establishing a given rating
relative to a
defined anchor rating, using guidelines linked to certain
characteristics of the
rating being notched. Ratings of debt and hybrid instruments are
typically
notched relative to the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) based on
their recovery
and/or non-performance characteristics. Holding company IDRs are
typically
notched relative to subsidiary operating company IDRs, based on
relative default
risks. As proposed, the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
of the operating
companies acts as the initial anchor in the notching exercise.
Changes to Insurance notching criteria are being proposed in
light of changes in
the regulatory landscape for the global insurance industry. The
proposed
criteria employs a revised approach to notching in jurisdictions
migrating to
Solvency 2-style group regulation, whereas notching will remain
more aligned
with our historical approach in jurisdictions, such as the U.S.,
where the
insurance regulatory approach has not significantly changed. As
a result,
notching practices will become more varied geographically than
in the past due
to perceived regulatory differences.
The proposals, if enacted, are expected to result in numerous
rating changes,
especially in jurisdictions outside of the U.S. However, a vast
majority of any
noted rating changes will be limited to one notch.
Hybrid instrument ratings will be most impacted. Based on the
agency's
preliminary analysis, of approximately 320 hybrid instrument
ratings globally,
Fitch expects 45% will be revised upward by one notch, 3% by two
notches, and 2%
will be downwardly revised by one or two notches. Most hybrid
ratings of
European, Asia-Pacific, Canadian and Bermudan issuers will be
revised, whereas
most hybrid ratings of U.S. issuers will be unchanged.
At the operating company level, of approximately 300
international-scale IFS
ratings of insurance groups globally, Fitch expects 4% will be
upwardly revised
by one notch, and none will be lowered. Of approximately 45
classes of operating
company debt rated globally, Fitch expects 21% to be downwardly
revised by one
notch.
At the holding company level, of approximately 120 IDRs
globally, Fitch expects
20% will be revised upward by one notch, mainly in Europe (where
approximately
two-thirds of holding company IDRs are expected to be upwardly
revised). Of
approximately 90 classes of holding company debt rated globally,
approximately
6% will be revised upward by one notch, and 5% will be revised
downward by one
notch.
During the market consultation period, Fitch will continue to
apply its current
notching criteria, with one general exception. For any new
ratings assigned
during the consultation period (to newly rated entities or new
debt or hybrid
issues of currently rated entities), Fitch will typically use
the proposed
criteria outlined in the exposure draft if it would result in a
different
rating.
Comments should be directed to
insurance.notching@fitchratings.com by June 19,
2015. In accordance with regulatory requirements, at the end of
this period
Fitch will publish the results of the consultation, and the
content of the
written responses, unless the respondent has specifically
requested
confidentiality.
The proposed criteria discussed in the exposure draft will
replace Section VI.,
pages 73-88 of Fitch's global master criteria report for
Insurance ratings,
'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated Sept. 4, 2014.
Contact:
Keith Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
Global Insurance
+1-312-368-3211
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
EMEA Insurance
+11 440 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel:
+1 (212) 908
0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth
Fogerty, New York, Tel:
+1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Exposure Draft:
Insurance Notching
Criteria (Proposed Methodology Changes)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.