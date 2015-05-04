(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Avon
Products, Inc.'s
(Avon) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'BB-' from 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Fitch has also downgraded the ratings on Avon's credit facility,
term loan notes
and senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' from 'BB' and assigned
Recovery Ratings (RR)
of 'RR4'. The assignment of the RRs reflects Fitch's 'Recovery
Ratings and
Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates Issuers' criteria
dated Nov. 18,
2014, which allows for the assignment of Recovery Ratings for
issuers with IDRs
in the 'BB' category.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
OPERATING TRENDS CONTINUE TO DECLINE
The downgrade reflects that two of Avon's key operating metrics,
representative
count and volume growth, continue to trend negatively through
the first quarter
of 2015, the lengthy turnaround increases the potential of
further market share
losses, and credit protection measures are weakening. The
Outlook remains
Negative as stabilization in the key operating metrics is
uncertain.
In particular, Latin America, which is Avon's largest region and
responsible for
55% of 2014's EBITDA, saw declines in volume of -3% in 1Q'15
(after -3% in 2013
and -4% in 2014) and rep decline of 2% (after 4% decline in
2014). Intensifying
competition from beauty oriented multinationals and other local
competitors such
as Grupo Boticario in Brazil, that also entered direct selling
several years
ago, continues. Trends were positive for Europe, Middle East &
Africa (EMEA),
which represented 31% or 2014's revenues and 39% of EBITDA.
However, unit sales
are likely to be tempered as the company takes price increases
to help offset
currency weaknesses in this region and other select emerging
markets.
Adjusted operating margins, which had shown sequential
improvement over the past
three years, are expected to decline under the weight of sales
deleveraging
caused by a significant F/X translation and transaction costs as
well as overall
operational pressure from volume and representative declines.
Fitch expects
leverage to increase to 4x with the pressure on EBITDA in 2015,
from 2.7x in
2014. Leverage is expected to remain in the 4x range if EBITDA
remains in the
$650 million range versus approximately $960 million in 2014.
FFO Adjusted
Leverage is expected to increase to over 6x in 2015 from 4.5x in
2014.
Avon is investing in restructuring efforts, product launches,
its
representatives and dividends. These are future draws on
internally generated
liquidity from operating cash flow, which has declined
sequentially from $782
million in 2009 to $274 million through the latest 12 months
(LTM). Dividends
and capital expenditures have had to be ratcheted downward and
cash balances
drawn for debt repayment, FCPA settlement payments, and other
cash needs.
LIQUIDITY ADEQUATE BUT DECLINING
Cash balances are unrestricted and available for debt repayment
but have
declined to $670 million at the end of March 2015 from $1.2
billion as recently
as 2013. While FCF improved to $232 million in 2013 after a $300
million
dividend cut, it declined to $119 million last year. Even if the
$67 million
first quarter 2015 FCPA payment was excluded, FCF is down to
$110 million at the
LTM. Management's guidance for $100 million free cash flow
(before roughly $101
million in dividends) means the company is unlikely to generate
cash internally.
Fitch expects FCF to be modestly negative in the -$50 million
range in 2015.
Unexpected costs, lower profitability or investments would lead
to further
declines in cash which had been a large and key component of the
company's
liquidity.
HIGH DEGREE OF F/X VOLATILITY
Negative F/X translation and transaction are having an outsized
impact on Avon's
recent financial performance as almost all of its profits and
cash flows are
being generated outside the U.S., with a strong orientation
towards the emerging
markets of Brazil and Russia. The real and the ruble have had an
average annual
devaluation against the US$ in 2014 of 9% and 21% respectively.
These currencies
and others such as the Turkish Lira and Euro have continued to
weaken this year.
The company absorbed $315 million of F/X translation and
transaction costs in
2014. The run rate this year is higher after $135 million was
recorded in the
first quarter of 2015, though the impact should be highest in
the first three
quarters.
If or when the U.S. dollar weakens, some of the noise around the
company's
financial performance would be removed. However, in the interim,
the amount and
value of cash generated outside the U.S. that is needed to meet
$225 million of
annual dollar-based interest and dividend payments is being
eroded and
internally generated cash flows is limited. Fitch had previously
noted the
currency mis-match as a risk for note-holders.
Most companies in the household and personal care space generate
more than 30%
of revenues internationally but tend to be highly profitable
both in their home
markets and on a consolidated basis with EBITDA margins in the
20% to 26% range
vs Avon's 11%. All companies in the sector are being impacted by
the strong
dollar, but with a larger and more profitable U.S. component,
the negative
impact on cash flows is relatively muted vis a vis Avon. As a
result and
compounded by the business model, the cushion in Avon's credit
metrics are
required to be meaningfully higher than those that are typically
be found in
peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Currencies hold at current levels negatively impacting
revenues about 17% this
year in line with management's April 2015 guidance;
--Constant dollar revenues down around 1% mainly as negative
volume trends
continue at a slightly higher pace when the company prices for
currencies in
slowing economies;
--EBITDA margin down roughly 200bps and in line with
management's public
guidance, with annual EBITDA declining to the $650 million range
in 2015 and
2016;
--FCF is modestly negative in 2015;
--The company refinances its March 2016, 2.375% $250 million
senior unsecured
notes rather than pay down with cash on hand in order to
preserve immediate
liquidity.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Positive:
--Stabilizing the Outlook is dependent on Avon's ability to
achieve flat to
positive consolidated volume and active representative growth
over the next few
quarters and generate positive annual FCF of at least $100
million.
--An upgrade is not likely in the next 12 - 18 months due to the
slow pace of
turnaround and negative operating trends in most markets.
However, if there is a
significant turnaround in the business and positive FCF can be
maintained over
the $200 million level an upgrade could be considered.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action:
--If sales declines accelerate, which would be exemplified by
active
representative and volume declines accelerating towards the
mid-single digits;
further margin compression; negative FCF and sustained increases
in leverage
over 4x.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Avon:
--Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB';
--Bank credit facility downgraded to 'BB-/RR4' from 'BB';
--Senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'BB-/RR4' from 'BB';
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Commercial paper affirmed at 'B'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
LINK:
