(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken no rating
actions on either
PartnerRe Ltd. (PRE) or AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXIS)
following PRE's
announcement today that it has rejected EXOR S.p.A.'s (EXOR)
offer to acquire
PRE for $130 per share in cash ($6.4 billion). A full ratings
list follows at
the end of this release.
In response to EXOR's rival bid, the PRE-AXIS amalgamation
agreement has been
revised to add an $11.50 per share dividend to be paid to PRE's
shareholders
immediately prior to closing. While weakening the post-close
balance sheet
moderately, Fitch considers this reduction of capital to be
within its expected
tolerances for the combined organization. Fitch understands that
PRE may modify
its share repurchase activity post-merger in order to lessen
capital outflow
after this one-time special dividend to PRE shareholders.
In the event the terms of the transaction are amended further,
Fitch would
review the revisions to determine any potential ratings impact.
Fitch would have
a negative view of any further revision of the amalgamation
agreement that
pushed operating leverage (net premiums written-to-shareholders'
equity)
significantly above the revised 0.8x expected level for the
combined PRE-AXIS
entity.
Fitch placed PRE on Rating Watch Negative when PRE and AXIS
previously announced
on Jan. 26, 2015 a definitive agreement to combine as a 100%
stock merger of
equals. The Negative Watch reflects an increased level of
near-term uncertainty
for PRE, including the departure of PRE's CEO Costas Miranthis
immediately
following the merger announcement with AXIS, and the potential
for other key PRE
employees that are not expected to be part of the combined
company to depart PRE
before the merger. As such, with its ownership put into play,
Fitch has
considered PRE to be in a more vulnerable competitive position.
However, if the
transaction with AXIS closes as planned, Fitch would likely
affirm PRE's current
ratings, as previously discussed.
Fitch's placement of AXIS on Rating Watch Positive at the time
of the merger
announcement reflects the one-notch-higher credit quality
profile of PRE, and a
view that a combined PRE-AXIS entity would create operating
scale advantages
that could prove beneficial in the current exceedingly
competitive phase of the
reinsurance market underwriting cycle. In the event AXIS no
longer has an
agreement to merge with PRE, Fitch would likely remove AXIS's
ratings from
Positive Watch and affirm the current ratings with a Stable
Outlook.
Fitch views the PRE-AXIS transaction as presenting near-term
credit negatives
given execution and integration risk inherent to a merger. The
noted $11.50 per
share PRE dividend moderately reduces the cushion to absorb such
contingencies.
That said, successful execution of the PRE-AXIS combination
could provide
positive credit benefits relating to diversification of earnings
and business
profile, leveraging the benefits of a larger organization.
The PRE-AXIS merger creates a larger global specialty
(re)insurer with
significant size and scale. Pro forma annual gross premiums
written for the
combined company is approximately $10.6 billion, with 61%
non-life reinsurance,
15% life/health/A&H reinsurance and 24% insurance, and pro forma
total
shareholders' equity is over $12 billion. Also, potential
expense savings could
improve the overall profitability of the combined organization.
In addition, a
larger organization will have better access to new profitable
business and be
under less pressure to retain business with less attractive
terms under
competitive market conditions.
Fitch's rating action commentaries published on Jan 26, 2015
related to the
PRE-AXIS combination included the following rating
sensitivities:
RATING SENSITIVITIES - PRE
Fitch could downgrade PRE's ratings should the merger with AXIS
fail to be
completed or should PRE experience a significant loss of
business, a departure
of key personnel or an increase in risk profile prior to the
closing of the
merger with AXIS.
Fitch would expect to affirm PRE's current ratings with a Stable
Outlook if the
transaction with AXIS closes as expected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - AXIS
Fitch would expect to upgrade AXIS's ratings by one notch upon
successful
completion of the merger with PRE within stated terms.
Fitch expects that if the merger with PRE does not take place,
AXIS's ratings
would be affirmed at the current level with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch currently rates PRE and its subsidiaries as follows
(Rating Watch
Negative):
PartnerRe Ltd.
--IDR 'A+';
--$230 million 6.5% series D cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred
securities 'BBB+';
--$374 million 7.25% series E cumulative redeemable perpetual
preferred
securities 'BBB+';
--$250 million 5.875% series F non-cumulative redeemable
perpetual preferred
securities 'BBB+';
--$63 million junior subordinated notes due Dec. 1, 2066 'BBB+';
--$250 million 6.875% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2018
'A';
--$500 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes due June 1, 2020 'A'.
Partner Reinsurance Company Ltd.
--IFS 'AA-'.
Fitch currently rates AXIS and its subsidiaries as follows
(Rating Watch
Positive):
AXIS Capital Holdings, Ltd.
--IDR 'A';
--Series B 7.5% preferred securities rating 'BBB';
--Series C 6.875% preferred securities rating 'BBB';
--Series D 5.5% preferred securities rating 'BBB'.
AXIS Specialty Finance LLC
--5.875% senior debt rating 'A-'.
AXIS Specialty Finance PLC
--$250 million 2.65% senior notes due 2019 'A-';
--$250 million 5.15% senior notes due 2045 'A-'.
AXIS Specialty Limited (Bermuda)
AXIS Reinsurance Company
AXIS Insurance Company
AXIS Surplus Insurance Company
AXIS Specialty Insurance Company
--IFS ratings 'A+'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
