(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded China-based ZTE Corporation's (ZTE) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. The upgrade reflects Fitch's expectation of further improvement in ZTE's financial profile in the next two to three years, driven by capex in China to install 4G telecommunications networks. However, the ratings are constrained by its high financial leverage, the highly competitive global telecoms equipment market, ZTE's weaker position in Europe and stiff competition in the smartphone industry. KEY RATING DRIVERS China's 4G Investment: Fitch expects China's telecoms capex to increase 5% yoy in 2015. More importantly, we expect China's 3G and 4G capex to increase 19% yoy in 2015. We expect China to account for over 60% of ZTE's network revenue in the next two years. However, ZTE is very dependent on China and the rating reflects that the company may need to reduce its dependence on Chinese telecoms capex before the current 4G cycle peaks to maintain a robust credit profile over the longer term. Improved Financial Profile: Fitch expects ZTE to see steady margins in the next two to three years, driven by higher network sales and also steadily rising enterprise network business. ZTE has already benefited from increased investment for China's 4G network rollout, with its operating EBIT margin improving to 5.4% in 2014 from 2.7% in 2013, and funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage decreasing to 5.0x from 7.0x over the same period. Volatile Cash Conversion: High volatility in cash conversion will remain a constraint on ZTE's ratings. While ZTE's operating cash flow is likely to gradually improve in 2015 and 2016, we expect its cash conversion will remain weak, due to higher working capital requirements stemming from more China 4G projects. We expect ZTE to see more meaningful improvement in cash conversion in 2017 or 2018 when the 4G capex cycle peaks and sales collection following project completion starts to exceed working capital needs for new projects. High Leverage: We expect ZTE's free cash flow (FCF) to remain negative in the next two years due to higher working capital needs and the resumption of cash dividend payment, slowing ZTE's deleveraging. We expect ZTE's FFO-adjusted leverage to stay above 4.5x in the next two years before trending below 4.5x in 2017 when FCF generation starts to improve. At end-2014, including bank advances on factored trade receivables of CNY4.9bn, ZTE had gross debt of CNY32.1bn. Adequate Liquidity: We expect ZTE to maintain adequate liquidity. Unrestricted cash of CNY17bn at end-2014 covered 101% of short-term loans and the current portion of long-term debt, excluding bank advances on factored trade receivables. In addition, the company is well supported by Chinese banks. It had unused banking facilities of CNY77bn in the beginning of 2015. In addition, the company recently issued a total of CNY7.5bn perpetual medium-term notes, providing further liquidity headroom. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - China's telecoms capex to increase 5% yoy in 2015 - Steady operating EBIT margins of 5%-6% in the next two to three years, driven by higher Chinese equipment sales - China's current value-added tax (VAT) refund policy to continue - Dividend payout ratio of 20%-25% in the next two to three years RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - sustained operating EBIT margin (including VAT refunds and subsidies) of 5% or below (2014: 5.4%) - sustained FFO-adjusted leverage above 5.0x (2014: 5.0x) - sustained FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x (2014: 2.7x) - sustained negative cash flow from operations (CFO) generation Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - sustained operating EBIT margin (including VAT refunds and subsidies) of 5% or above - sustained FFO-adjusted leverage below 4.0x - sustained FFO-adjusted net leverage below 2.5x - sustained positive FCF generation Contact: Primary Analyst Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Secondary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Technology: Ratings Navigator Companihere Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.