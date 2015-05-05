(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded
China-based ZTE Corporation's (ZTE) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects Fitch's expectation of further improvement
in ZTE's
financial profile in the next two to three years, driven by
capex in China to
install 4G telecommunications networks. However, the ratings are
constrained by
its high financial leverage, the highly competitive global
telecoms equipment
market, ZTE's weaker position in Europe and stiff competition in
the smartphone
industry.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
China's 4G Investment: Fitch expects China's telecoms capex to
increase 5% yoy
in 2015. More importantly, we expect China's 3G and 4G capex to
increase 19% yoy
in 2015. We expect China to account for over 60% of ZTE's
network revenue in the
next two years. However, ZTE is very dependent on China and the
rating reflects
that the company may need to reduce its dependence on Chinese
telecoms capex
before the current 4G cycle peaks to maintain a robust credit
profile over the
longer term.
Improved Financial Profile: Fitch expects ZTE to see steady
margins in the next
two to three years, driven by higher network sales and also
steadily rising
enterprise network business. ZTE has already benefited from
increased investment
for China's 4G network rollout, with its operating EBIT margin
improving to 5.4%
in 2014 from 2.7% in 2013, and funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted
leverage decreasing to 5.0x from 7.0x over the same period.
Volatile Cash Conversion: High volatility in cash conversion
will remain a
constraint on ZTE's ratings. While ZTE's operating cash flow is
likely to
gradually improve in 2015 and 2016, we expect its cash
conversion will remain
weak, due to higher working capital requirements stemming from
more China 4G
projects. We expect ZTE to see more meaningful improvement in
cash conversion in
2017 or 2018 when the 4G capex cycle peaks and sales collection
following
project completion starts to exceed working capital needs for
new projects.
High Leverage: We expect ZTE's free cash flow (FCF) to remain
negative in the
next two years due to higher working capital needs and the
resumption of cash
dividend payment, slowing ZTE's deleveraging. We expect ZTE's
FFO-adjusted
leverage to stay above 4.5x in the next two years before
trending below 4.5x in
2017 when FCF generation starts to improve. At end-2014,
including bank advances
on factored trade receivables of CNY4.9bn, ZTE had gross debt of
CNY32.1bn.
Adequate Liquidity: We expect ZTE to maintain adequate
liquidity. Unrestricted
cash of CNY17bn at end-2014 covered 101% of short-term loans and
the current
portion of long-term debt, excluding bank advances on factored
trade
receivables. In addition, the company is well supported by
Chinese banks. It had
unused banking facilities of CNY77bn in the beginning of 2015.
In addition, the
company recently issued a total of CNY7.5bn perpetual
medium-term notes,
providing further liquidity headroom.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- China's telecoms capex to increase 5% yoy in 2015
- Steady operating EBIT margins of 5%-6% in the next two to
three years, driven
by higher Chinese equipment sales
- China's current value-added tax (VAT) refund policy to
continue
- Dividend payout ratio of 20%-25% in the next two to three
years
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- sustained operating EBIT margin (including VAT refunds and
subsidies) of 5% or
below (2014: 5.4%)
- sustained FFO-adjusted leverage above 5.0x (2014: 5.0x)
- sustained FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x (2014: 2.7x)
- sustained negative cash flow from operations (CFO) generation
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- sustained operating EBIT margin (including VAT refunds and
subsidies) of 5% or
above
- sustained FFO-adjusted leverage below 4.0x
- sustained FFO-adjusted net leverage below 2.5x
- sustained positive FCF generation
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Technology: Ratings Navigator Companihere
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.