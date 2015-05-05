(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Modern Land
(China) Co.
Limited's (Modern Land) Outlook to Positive from Stable, and
affirmed its
Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings at 'B'. The
company's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on all its
outstanding bonds
have also been affirmed at 'B' and Recovery Rating 'RR4'.
The Positive Outlook is based on Modern Land's strong expansion
and healthy
leverage ratio. Modern Land is likely to benefit from looser
credit and tax
policies for the property market and stronger housing demand in
2015 as it
further penetrates top-tier cities under its
residential-focused, fast asset
churn strategy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Modest Leverage, More Sales: Modern Land's leverage, as measured
by net
debt/adjusted inventory, was 22% at end-2014 (-31% at end-2013).
Fitch expects
Modern Land to maintain its leverage in the high twenties
because of its
conservative land acquisition plans and healthy cash collection
that stems from
its fast-churn business model. Modern Land's EBITDA margin rose
to 32% in 2014
from 29% in 2013; while contracted sales increased to CNY7.4bn
from CNY4.1bn.
Contracted sales continued to increase strongly by 70% in 1Q15,
which
demonstrated management's commitment to expansion and strong
execution.
Comparable to 'B+' Peers: Modern Land's financial position is
comparable to
other 'B+' rated peers, although it operates at a smaller scale.
Achieving its
target of CNY10bn of contracted sales in 2015 will narrow the
gap. A larger
scale would improve the company's operational flexibility and
business
diversity.
Focus on Tier 1 and 2 Cities: Modern Land acquired CNY3bn of
attributable land
in 2014, of which Beijing accounted for 35%. We expect over 65%
of gross
contracted sales in 2015 to be from top tier cities, including
Beijing and
Shanghai. The housing demand in high-tier cities is likely to
recover faster as
the government loosens credit and tax policies to stimulate the
property market.
Lower But Still Healthy Margin: Modern Land's EBITDA margin rose
to 32% in 2014
due to lower construction costs. Fitch expects the company's
high gross margin
to narrow as increases in selling prices in high-tier cities and
cost reduction
measures will not be enough to offset the rising cost of land.
EBITDA margin,
however, is likely to remain in the mid-twenties in the next few
years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales of CNY11bn in 2015 and CNY12.5bn in 2016;
- Price-driven land acquisition as reflected by ratio of new
land acquisition
GFA to contracted sales GFA of 0.7x-0.9x in 2015-2018E;
- Land costs to rise to CNY5,700/sqm-CNY6,700/sqm in 2015-2018E
due to more
projects located in top-tier cities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to
rating upgrade to 'B+' include:
- Achieving the contracted sales target of CNY10bn in 2015 and
sustaining this
scale
- EBITDA margin sustained above 25%
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 30%
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively, lead to the
Outlook revised to Stable:
- Failure to achieve the above within 12 months
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+ 852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
