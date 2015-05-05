(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of three banks in Indonesia: - PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) - PT Bank Danamon Tbk (Danamon) and - PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin) At the same time, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed their National Ratings. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. 'AAA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote the highest ratings assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'AA(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. 'F1(idn)' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. Under the agency's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs and National Ratings BCA's IDRs, Viability Ratings (VRs) and National Ratings reflect Fitch's view that its strong credit fundamentals will continue to be underpinned by its business model, which focuses on low-risk transactional banking, and will remain comparable with higher rated peers' in emerging markets. However, the credit profile is constrained by BCA's operating environment. BCA has demonstrated resilient and strong performance in challenging operating conditions in 2014 with improved profitability and sound asset quality. It benefited from higher interest rates in 2014, due to its large low-cost savings and demand deposit pool, which formed around 75% of total deposits. BCA's Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio improved to 18.5% at end-2014 from 17% at end-2013, supported by its strong internal capital generation. Danamon's IDRs, VRs and National Ratings reflect its strong capital profile (FCC ratio at 19% at end-2014), modest asset quality, weakening profitability and its relatively weaker funding profile. Danamon has recently been reducing its reliance on mass-market customers in response to increased competition in the market segment, and instead targeting loans to SMEs. The shift could lead to lower profitability in the short to medium term due to a smaller contribution from high-margin mass-market lending. Nonetheless, Fitch believes Danamon's capitalisation is strong enough to withstand the earnings pressure and potential asset quality challenges. Panin's IDRs and VRs reflect modest earnings compared with higher-rated Indonesian banks, improved capital and satisfactory asset quality. Panin's core capital has improved, with its FCC ratio increasing to 16.1% at end-2014 from 14.9% at end-2013, due to increased profit retention and slower loan growth. Panin's profitability was better than its second-tier bank peers, such as Danamon, PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk (BBB/Stable/AAA(idn)) and PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk (BBB/Stable/(AAA(idn)), as it reduced more risky credit exposures earlier in the cycle. Its credit cost fell to 0.4% compared with the average 0.9% among Indonesia's nine largest banks by assets. The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that the three banks will be able to comfortably cover the potential increase in non-performing loans and rise in credit and funding costs without impairing capital due to their satisfactory pre-provision profits and loan loss provisions. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs, and National Ratings BCA's ratings are sensitive to a significant change in its business model resulting in greater appetite for risk and/or a sharp deterioration of the operating environment manifested by a lower sovereign rating. Danamon's ratings are sensitive to sustained deterioration in asset quality and profitability. Furthermore, significant decline in its capital profile could lead to a lower VR. Rating upside for Danamon may result from material improvement in its franchise and flexibility in funding and liquidity while maintaining sound asset quality and profitability. For Panin, rapid loan expansion, which could negatively affect its capital and funding position in a difficult economy, may result in a downgrade of the bank's VR. However, as the 'BB' IDR of Panin is at the same level as its SRF, the IDR will not be affected by a downgrade of the bank's VR, unless considerations underpinning its 'BB' SRF also weaken. Sustained improvements in its ability to generate capital and profitability would be positive for the VR. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING (SRs) and SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRFs) The SRs and SRFs of the three banks, reflect Fitch's view of a moderate probability of extraordinary state support available to them, if needed. Fitch believes that these three banks are systemically important to the country because BCA, Danamon and Panin are the third, sixth and eighth largest banks in Indonesia by assets, respectively. A change in the government's ability and willingness to provide extraordinary support would affect these banks' SRs and SRFs. The list of rating actions is as follows: BCA: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Danamon: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '3'; Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Panin: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Contacts: Primary Analysts Ambreesh Srivastava (International Ratings) Senior Director +65 67967218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-5 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Julita Wikana (BCA's National Rating) Director +62 21 2988 6808 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. 