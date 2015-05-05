(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National
Long-Term Rating
of PT BCA Finance (BCAF) at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The affirmation of BCAF's ratings reflects Fitch's assessment of
the continued
support from and linkage with its 99.58%-shareholder, PT Bank
Central Asia Tbk
(BCA; AAA(idn)/Stable).
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - National Ratings
BCAF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of a strong
probability of support
from its parent in times of need. The ratings also take into
account BCAF's role
as BCA's core subsidiary to support BCA's business expansion in
Indonesia's
fast-growing consumer financing market as well as expected
improvements in the
regulatory framework for multi-finance companies. Having a
single regulator for
banks and finance companies may help ensure a level playing
field and similar
regulatory standards for banks and their finance-company units.
As an integral part of BCA's consumer business chain, BCAF has
an important role
in managing BCA's entire portfolio of car loans. The car loan
portfolio formed a
significant 36% of BCA's consumer loans at end-2014. BCA's
support is manifested
in the common brand name it shares with BCAF, the provision of
funding and
operational alignment, such as utilisation of BCA's branch
network. The business
referrals from BCA also remained significant at about 50% of
BCAF's new
financing in 2014. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectations that BCA
will continue to support BCAF in case of need.
The strong funding support from its parent will help BCAF to
sustain its
competitive lending rates. BCAF's debt/equity ratio remained low
at 2.5x at
end-2014. This reflects substantial reliance on the
without-recourse
joint-financing from the parent, where BCA continues to bear the
credit risk,
rather than borrowings from the market. Fitch expects BCAF's
asset quality to
come under pressure in 2015, but losses will be manageable due
to its strong
underwriting criteria and collection team.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - National Ratings
Any significant dilution in BCA's ownership and deterioration in
its performance
or perceived weakening of support would exert downward pressure
on the ratings
on BCAF, including the possibility of multi-notch downgrades.
However, Fitch
sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given
BCAF's core role
in BCA's consumer business strategy. There is no rating upside
as the rating is
already at the top end of the scale.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Debt Ratings
The senior bonds and bond programmes are rated at the same level
as BCAF's
National Long- and Short-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch
criteria. Any
changes in the company's National Long- and Short-Term Ratings
would affect
these issue ratings.
The full list of rating actions follows:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Bond Programme II 2014 and its tranches under the programme
affirmed at
'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)'
Bond Programme I 2012 and its tranches under the program
affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
Rupiah Senior Bond IV/2011 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'
