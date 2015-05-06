(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based
homebuilder
Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited's (GWTH) Long-Term
Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'B' with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has
also affirmed GWTH's senior unsecured rating at 'B', with
Recovery Rating at
'RR4'. The ratings for its rated issue have also been affirmed.
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Niche Positioning: GWTH remained focused on developing small
commercial and
residential projects linked to metro stations. The company has
six such projects
under development and targets to sell them from the fourth
quarter of 2015.
These kinds of projects usually fetch higher average selling
prices because of
their more convenient locations and the better foot traffic for
the commercial
property components. Potential competition from large national
developers for
metro-linked projects may squeeze GWTH's margin over the longer
term, though
volume-driven developers are less likely to participate in these
small niche
projects.
Still Healthy Margins: Over the medium term, the company's
EBITDA margins are
likely to stay above 25%, supported by its metro-linked
integrated projects,
particularly in Nanjing. GWTH's EBITDA margins may fluctuate
depending on the
type of project sold: Its 2014 margin was 23%, much lower than
30% in 2013 and
43% in 2012. Higher land costs will be the main pressure on
GWTH's margin,
though the company's plan to sell completed projects along metro
lines that are
already operating is supportive of its selling prices.
Limited Headroom for Land Acquisition: Fitch expects GWTH's
leverage as measured
by net debt/adjusted inventory to trend towards 40% (end-2014:
21%) as
development expenditure in 2015 is unlikely to be offset by
sales because of the
company's limited completed property inventory. The large
development
expenditure budget will restrict the company's ability to make
further large
land acquisitions. Fitch expects GWTH to maintain a land
acquisition budget of
30%-35% of the company's yearly contracted sales from 2016.
Rising Recurring Income: GWTH's recurring income is likely to
gradually improve
from 2015, with a new mall in Nanjing making full contribution
in 2015, and as
its new business of leasing out shops in metro stations matures
from 2016. After
the successful operation of a business leasing out shops in
Nanjing's Xinjiekou
metro station, GWTH recently became the master lessee of shops
in another 11
metro stations in three other cities, with the master rental
contract running
for 10 to 15 years. Fitch considers GWTH's commitment for the
rental under the
master lease as fixed costs, and failure to turn a profit from
this metro
leasing business may negatively impact the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- GWTH's annual sales by GFA to stabilise between 160,000 sqm
and 200,000 sqm
for 2015-2017
- Substantial sales to be achieved from the third year after
land is acquired,
and mostly from completed units
- Only investment properties that are completed or under
development, and
existing metro leasing businesses will contribute to recurring
EBITDA
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Net debt/ adjusted inventory rising above 40% on a sustained
basis (end-2014:
21%)
- Deviation from the current focus on metro-linked projects
- EBITDA margin falling below 25% on a sustained basis (2014:
23%)
- Metro leasing business suffering sustained losses
Positive: No positive rating action is expected over the next
12-18 months given
the company's current small scale. However, positive rating
action may result
from:
- Investment properties' value exceeding CNY5bn (2014: CNY4.2bn)
and annual
development property sales sustained above CNY3bn (2014:
CNY725m)
- Recurrent EBITDA interest coverage rising over 1.0x on a
sustained basis
(2014: 0.6x)
The list of rating actions is as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B' and Recovery Rating at
'RR4'
- 11.25% CNY600m senior unsecured notes due 2016 affirmed at 'B'
and Recovery
Rating at 'RR4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst:
Jenny W Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
28 Fl, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
Admiralty, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" dated 28 May 2014,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
"China Homebuilders: Ratings Navigator Companion", dated 25
February 2015
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
China Homebuilders: Ratings Navigator Companihere
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
