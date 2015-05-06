(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based homebuilder Golden Wheel Tiandi Holdings Company Limited's (GWTH) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed GWTH's senior unsecured rating at 'B', with Recovery Rating at 'RR4'. The ratings for its rated issue have also been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Niche Positioning: GWTH remained focused on developing small commercial and residential projects linked to metro stations. The company has six such projects under development and targets to sell them from the fourth quarter of 2015. These kinds of projects usually fetch higher average selling prices because of their more convenient locations and the better foot traffic for the commercial property components. Potential competition from large national developers for metro-linked projects may squeeze GWTH's margin over the longer term, though volume-driven developers are less likely to participate in these small niche projects. Still Healthy Margins: Over the medium term, the company's EBITDA margins are likely to stay above 25%, supported by its metro-linked integrated projects, particularly in Nanjing. GWTH's EBITDA margins may fluctuate depending on the type of project sold: Its 2014 margin was 23%, much lower than 30% in 2013 and 43% in 2012. Higher land costs will be the main pressure on GWTH's margin, though the company's plan to sell completed projects along metro lines that are already operating is supportive of its selling prices. Limited Headroom for Land Acquisition: Fitch expects GWTH's leverage as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory to trend towards 40% (end-2014: 21%) as development expenditure in 2015 is unlikely to be offset by sales because of the company's limited completed property inventory. The large development expenditure budget will restrict the company's ability to make further large land acquisitions. Fitch expects GWTH to maintain a land acquisition budget of 30%-35% of the company's yearly contracted sales from 2016. Rising Recurring Income: GWTH's recurring income is likely to gradually improve from 2015, with a new mall in Nanjing making full contribution in 2015, and as its new business of leasing out shops in metro stations matures from 2016. After the successful operation of a business leasing out shops in Nanjing's Xinjiekou metro station, GWTH recently became the master lessee of shops in another 11 metro stations in three other cities, with the master rental contract running for 10 to 15 years. Fitch considers GWTH's commitment for the rental under the master lease as fixed costs, and failure to turn a profit from this metro leasing business may negatively impact the ratings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - GWTH's annual sales by GFA to stabilise between 160,000 sqm and 200,000 sqm for 2015-2017 - Substantial sales to be achieved from the third year after land is acquired, and mostly from completed units - Only investment properties that are completed or under development, and existing metro leasing businesses will contribute to recurring EBITDA RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Net debt/ adjusted inventory rising above 40% on a sustained basis (end-2014: 21%) - Deviation from the current focus on metro-linked projects - EBITDA margin falling below 25% on a sustained basis (2014: 23%) - Metro leasing business suffering sustained losses Positive: No positive rating action is expected over the next 12-18 months given the company's current small scale. However, positive rating action may result from: - Investment properties' value exceeding CNY5bn (2014: CNY4.2bn) and annual development property sales sustained above CNY3bn (2014: CNY725m) - Recurrent EBITDA interest coverage rising over 1.0x on a sustained basis (2014: 0.6x) The list of rating actions is as follows: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable - Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'B' and Recovery Rating at 'RR4' - 11.25% CNY600m senior unsecured notes due 2016 affirmed at 'B' and Recovery Rating at 'RR4' Contact: Primary Analyst: Jenny W Huang Associate Director +852 2263 9922 Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited 28 Fl, Tower Two, Lippo Centre Admiralty, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage" dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research "China Homebuilders: Ratings Navigator Companion", dated 25 February 2015 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here China Homebuilders: Ratings Navigator Companihere Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.