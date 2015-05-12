(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 100 Australian Corporates: Top Debt and Cash-Flow Changes here SYDNEY, May 12 (Fitch) Sixty-nine of Australia's leading 100 non-financial corporates by market capitalisation are in the credit-positive "Blue" or "Purple" zones of growth in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA), as a proxy for cash flow, exceeding that of net debt over FY15 and FY16. Conversely, 31 are in the credit negative "Red" or "Orange" zones of net debt, growing at a faster pace than cash flow. The report contains a number of historical and projected top 10 net debt and EBITDA lists, which highlight those corporates undergoing the most significant changes on an absolute basis. A key highlight is the Venn Diagrams illustrating the overlapping areas of our Top 10 Lists, particularly the "Blue Joy Zone" of strong cash-flow increases and debt paydown, and the "Red Pain Zone" of cash flow decline and rising net debt. Qantas and Leighton are in the "Blue Joy Zone" of projected higher cash flow and debt paydown over FY15 and FY16. Conversely, Woodside is in the "Red Pain Zone" of projected cash flow decline and rising net debt. Beyond our Top 10 Lists, Virgin Australia is in the "Blue Zone", and Rio Tinto and Downer EDI are in the "Red Zone". Aggregate leverage for the 100 Australian corporates is forecast to rise to 1.49x in the financial year ending June 2016 (FY16), up from 1.32x in FY12. However, this leverage increase is largely driven by the 10 largest companies by market capitalisation who also have the highest absolute debt levels. In contrast, median leverage for the portfolio is forecast to fall and the median company is in fact located in the projected credit positive "Blue Zone". By sector, leverage is forecast to increase for the energy and natural resources (including metals & mining) sectors, but decline for the transport and power utilities sectors. Top projected leverage fallers are Virgin Australia, Spark Infrastructure, Qantas Airways and Brickworks. Conversely, top projected leverage risers include Transurban Group, James Hardie Industries, Fortescue Metals, Transpacific Industries and Woodside Petroleum. Fitch's analysis is based on the 100 largest non-financial corporates on the Australian Stock Exchange by market capitalisation, using Bloomberg's historical data and consensus forecasts. With two-thirds of the Australian corporates in the credit positive blue or purple zones, the market is clearly expecting the credit profile of most corporates to improve going forward. Most Fitch-rated corporates are in the credit negative red or orange zones, and the report contains explanatory notes and rating sensitivities for these corporates. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Matt Jamieson Head of APAC Research Corporate Ratings Group +61 2 8256 0366 Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia. Vicky Melbourne Head of Industrials South East Asia & Australasia Ratings +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email: leni.vu@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.