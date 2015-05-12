(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 100 Australian Corporates: Top
Debt and Cash-Flow
Changes
here
SYDNEY, May 12 (Fitch) Sixty-nine of Australia's leading 100
non-financial
corporates by market capitalisation are in the credit-positive
"Blue" or
"Purple" zones of growth in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes,
Depreciation and
Amortisation (EBITDA), as a proxy for cash flow, exceeding that
of net debt over
FY15 and FY16. Conversely, 31 are in the credit negative "Red"
or "Orange" zones
of net debt, growing at a faster pace than cash flow.
The report contains a number of historical and projected top 10
net debt and
EBITDA lists, which highlight those corporates undergoing the
most significant
changes on an absolute basis.
A key highlight is the Venn Diagrams illustrating the
overlapping areas of our
Top 10 Lists, particularly the "Blue Joy Zone" of strong
cash-flow increases and
debt paydown, and the "Red Pain Zone" of cash flow decline and
rising net debt.
Qantas and Leighton are in the "Blue Joy Zone" of projected
higher cash flow and
debt paydown over FY15 and FY16. Conversely, Woodside is in the
"Red Pain Zone"
of projected cash flow decline and rising net debt. Beyond our
Top 10 Lists,
Virgin Australia is in the "Blue Zone", and Rio Tinto and Downer
EDI are in the
"Red Zone".
Aggregate leverage for the 100 Australian corporates is forecast
to rise to
1.49x in the financial year ending June 2016 (FY16), up from
1.32x in FY12.
However, this leverage increase is largely driven by the 10
largest companies by
market capitalisation who also have the highest absolute debt
levels. In
contrast, median leverage for the portfolio is forecast to fall
and the median
company is in fact located in the projected credit positive
"Blue Zone". By
sector, leverage is forecast to increase for the energy and
natural resources
(including metals & mining) sectors, but decline for the
transport and power
utilities sectors.
Top projected leverage fallers are Virgin Australia, Spark
Infrastructure,
Qantas Airways and Brickworks. Conversely, top projected
leverage risers include
Transurban Group, James Hardie Industries, Fortescue Metals,
Transpacific
Industries and Woodside Petroleum.
Fitch's analysis is based on the 100 largest non-financial
corporates on the
Australian Stock Exchange by market capitalisation, using
Bloomberg's historical
data and consensus forecasts. With two-thirds of the Australian
corporates in
the credit positive blue or purple zones, the market is clearly
expecting the
credit profile of most corporates to improve going forward. Most
Fitch-rated
corporates are in the credit negative red or orange zones, and
the report
contains explanatory notes and rating sensitivities for these
corporates.
The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link
above.
Contact:
Matt Jamieson
Head of APAC Research
Corporate Ratings Group
+61 2 8256 0366
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.
Vicky Melbourne
Head of Industrials
South East Asia & Australasia Ratings
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.